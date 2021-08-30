Ahmed Khan Surprises Wife Shaira With A Rare 'Batmobile' Car; Disha Patani, Raveena React

Prominent director and choreographer Ahmed Khan went above and beyond to profess his love to his wife Shaira Ahmed Khan as he surprised her with a limited edition Batmobile. Coming straight out of the DC comic books, the Batmobile looked stunning in the pictures posted on Shaira's Instagram. While the luxurious gift had the netizens gasping in surprise, several Bollywood celebrities also could not help but marvel at the extraordinary gift from the choreographer to his wife on her birthday.

Ahmed Khan gifts a Batmobile to his wife

Taking to her Instagram, Shaira flaunted her hubby's gift by posting a series of pictures posing with her brand new Batmobile. She posed with the car while sitting atop of it and throwing up a peace sign. In the caption, Shaira thanked Ahmed Khan by writing, ''Thanku love @khan_ahmedasas for this dream come true … ♥️♥️♥️'' She also shared a video revealing the sleek black car by writing, ''The Reveal 🧿#keatonbatmobile1989 Thanku #gotham motors Ohio'' She played the video with James Newton Howard, Hans Zimmer's song Antrozous playing in the background.

According to a report from Hindustan Times, the car was brought from the US to get it assembled in Mumbai and took eight months to arrive. Shaira's Batmobile is inspired by the design of the Batmobile in the 1989 Batman film starring Michael Keaton.

Bollywood celebrities react to Ahmed Khan's gift to Shaira

The comment section under the director's post was filled with fire and heart emojis while some netizens could not believe the luxurious car. Actor Disha Patani was quick to comment 'Insanee' while Elli AvrRam exclaimed, ''Omg what is this thing!!!! Batman returns 2.0????''. Raveena Tandon also expressed her awe by writing, ''Whoooaaaaaa'' while choreographer Remo D'Souza dropped a couple of emojis under the post. Ayesha Shroff commented, 'Woah!!!!'' with a series of fire emojis.

On the work front, Ahmed Khan's last release was Baaghi 3 in March last year which was adversely affected due to the pandemic. He is next gearing up for action flick Heropanti 2 starring Tiger Shroff. The young actor will be seen reprising his role from his debut movie.

IMAGE- AHMED KHAN'S INSTAGRAM