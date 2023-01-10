AI-generated Photos Of Countries As Villains Take Internet By Storm; Seen Yet?

The astonishingly imaginative, incredibly detailed, and frequently photorealistic photos produced by Artificial Intelligence (AI) are suddenly everywhere on social media. In a similar case, an AI content creator on TikTok, Lucas Freitas requested Midjourney - an AI picture generator, to turn countries into supervillains and the results immediately went viral.

The images were initially shared on TikTok and then reposted on several social media sites.

Check out the pictures here:

Someone asked AI to turn each country into a villain 👇🧵 pic.twitter.com/yzZIWM7bbJ — Crypto Tea (@CryptoTea_) January 5, 2023

While some netizens were happy with an elephant as the Indian supervillain, others felt that the AI did not do the job correctly. Check out the reactions here.

That look like Aghor Ganesh. — Hrishit Chouhan (@Hrishit_C) January 7, 2023

This is so Fantastic!! https://t.co/Sqy4uuxgNk — Lord Asuravan (@RishikNandan) January 6, 2023

Just wayy tooo stereotypical https://t.co/lYLMId0Sh8 — Night Owl (@nightowly_) January 6, 2023

A damn elephant? Come on now 😐 https://t.co/YHVt3iq616 — Mita (@mitatouille) January 7, 2023

Other social media users were also intrigued by the fact that the elephants in the illustrations for Thailand and India appeared to be heroes rather than villains.

More about Midjourney

Midjourney is an independent research lab that studies new thought mediums and enhances the creative capacities of humans. They released an AI image-generation tool of the same name last year.

The lab was founded by David Holz, CTO & Co-founder of Leap Motion, the world's most advanced hand-tracking technology.

Prior to this, he worked on LiDAR, Mars missions, and atmospheric science during his two years as a graduate student researcher at NASA Langley Research Center.