AIIMS Expert Expresses Shock Over 'contaminated' Crime Scene During SSR's Death Probe

Shortly after the CBI raised suspicions over Sushant's autopsy report with the Mumbai police, questioning them on why a second opinion was not taken in the case, RepublicTV spoke to Dr Sudhir Gupta, AIIMS Forensic head and expert, who expressed his shock in the manner in which the crime scene was 'contaminated.'

The CBI has written a letter to the AIIMS medical board asking them to constitute a panel to look into the events leading to the late actor's death. A five-member medical board of forensic experts has been formed by the AIIMS following the CBI's request.

Crime scene contaminated: AIIMS Expert

Following up on this, Dr Sudhir Gupta observed that the crime scene was not kept intact and was 'contaminated' thereby making it possibly 'unsuitable for examination of forensic evidence.'

AIIMS has followed up on the CBI's request asking them to provide all the reports related to Sushant's death including the forensic report, the autopsy report, the viscera report, all original photographs, and video footage, inquest papers and other reports from the crime scene.

Earlier in the day, a team of the CBI reached Cooper Hospital to examine the autopsy report of the late actor. According to the CBI, the autopsy report was allegedly 'botched' up and the report was 'misleading'. The CBI has raised suspicions on why vital details like the time of death have been skipped in the report. Another CBI team has also reached the Bandra police station questioning why a second opinion was not taken on the autopsy report released by Cooper hospital during the investigation.

CBI begins probe

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) constituted by the CBI to investigate Sushant's death case in Mumbai and has started the investigation. The CBI team consists of senior supervisory officers and majority field investigators and forensic experts. The team will go through crime scene photographs, videos, and autopsy report to reconstruct the crime scene. The CBI team also met DCP Abhishek Trimukhe later on Friday. It has picked up Sushant's cook Neeraj and will also question the self-proclaimed friend Sandip S Ssingh.

