'Airlift', 'Neerja', And Other Unmissable Movies From 2016 That Are A Must-watch

The year 2016 was a good year for Bollywood. The year saw a lot of movies releasing in various genres. Airlift, Housefull 3, and other unmissable movies did great business at the box-office. Here is a curated list to binge-watch.

Also read | Denzel Washington Floored The Audience With His Performance In These Movies

Airlift

Airlift, featuring Akshay Kumar and Nimrat Kaur, was a political thriller movie released in January 2016. The movie is a story of a businessman who carries out the evacuation of Indians based in Kuwait during the invasion of Kuwait by Saddam Hussein’s Iraq. This movie was directed by the director Raja Krishna Menon.

Also read | Republic Day 2020: Bollywood Patriotic Movies To Binge-watch

Wazir

Wazir, an Indian crime thriller released in January 2016, was directed by Bejoy Nambiar. This movie had some popular stars such as Amitabh Bachchan and Farhan Akhtar in the lead roles. Wazir movie was based on the original story by Chopra that follows the story of a suspended Anti-Terrorism Squad officer who helps a wheel-chair bound chess player.

Housefull 3

Housefull 3 is a comedy film co-written and directed by the famous director Sajid-Farhad and produces by Sajid Nadiadwala. Housefull 3 was the third instalment of the Housefull franchise, starring Akshay Kumar, Jacqueline Fernandez, Abhishek Bachchan, Nargis Fakhri, Riteish Deshmukh, Lisa Haydon, Chunky Pandey, and Jackie Shroff. This is a must-watch movie from the 2016 releases.

Also read | Kangana Ranaut: Movies That Failed To Make An Impact At Box Office

Neerja

Neerja had Sonam Kapoor as the lead character, along with Shabana Azmi, Yogendra Tiku, and Shekhar Ravjiani in supporting roles. This movie released in 2016 and was an Indian Hindi-language biographical thriller film, directed by Ram Madhvani. The story of the film was based on the real-life event produced by Atul Kasbekar's company, Bling Unplugged, alongside Fox Star Studios.

Chalk n Duster

Chalk n Duster is a popular movie released in 2016 January, which was an Indian drama film. This movie directed by Jayant Gilatar was about the commercialisation of the Indian private education system.

The movie starred noted actors like Juhi Chawla, Shabana Azmi, Zarina Wahab, Girish Karnad and Divya Dutta in the lead roles. The film talks about the need for communication between teachers and students and how this discussion eventually changes their life.

Also read | Saif Ali Khan's Iconic Looks In Movies That Prove He Is On A Forever Experimental Spree

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.