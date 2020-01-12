Aishe Ghosh 'deserves To Go To Jail' If Guilty: Shatrughan Sinha’s Son Luv Sinha

There came a twist in the tale as JNU Student Union President Aishe Ghosh, whose pictures had gone viral after the attack at the university, was named in the stone-pelting case on the campus. As Delhi Police addressed the media over the case, social media went berserk with hashtags like #LeftBehindJNUViolence and more becoming top trends on Twitter. Even some celebrities reacted with strong opinions.

READ: Embarrassment For Left: JNUSU's Aishe Ghosh Among 9 Named In Delhi Police's JNU Probe

One of them was Shatrughan Sinha’s son Luv Sinha. The Paltan actor, reacting to a report of Aishe Ghosh being named in the case, tweeted that Ghosh did not deserve to be attacked, referring to the horrific violence where she was badly injured. However, then he wrote that if the claims by the Delhi Police were true, she deserved to go to jail.

He demanded the same punishment for those who had attacked the student leader.

READ: 'Kerala CM Told Us To Go Ahead With The Protests & Not Stop': JNUSU President Aishe Ghosh

Here’s the post

She didn’t deserve to be attacked, but if she did lead a group of individuals who destroyed and perpetrated violent acts, then she definitely deserves to go to jail just as those who attacked her should be incarcerated as well. #DelhiPolice https://t.co/Ef6QsKvC2s — Luv S Sinha (@LuvSinha) January 10, 2020

Aishe Ghosh was named along with eight others over a stone-pelting incident at the registration centre after a tussle over a registration process. Videos of Ghosh leading the mob had then surfaced. This was succeeded by the violence where 50 masked goons vandalised university property and attacked the students.

READ: ABVP Claims Vindication After Delhi Police Names JNUSU's Aishe Ghosh In JNU Probe

The violence in JNU has also pitted the Bharatiya Janata Party against the other parties over who was responsible for it, the BJP’s student wing ABVP or the Left. Several Congress leaders have blamed the ABVP for the violence.

Meanwhile, Shatrughan Sinha fought the Lok Sabha elections for Congress last year, before serving as BJP MP. Luv’s mother Poonam Sinha had fought on a Samajwadi Party ticket last year.

READ: JNUSU's Aishe Ghosh Denies Charges By Delhi Police, Says 'no Video Shows Me Holding Rod"

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.