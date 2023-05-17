Aishwarya Rai, Aaradhya Bachchan At Cannes: Mom-daughter's Fashionable Moments

Quick links:
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan brought along a 2-year old Aaryadhya for her first-ever Cannes stint in 2013. The mother-daughter duo was clicked enjoying some sun from their Hotel Martinez balcony.
6-year old Aaradhya and mother Aishwarya shared a princess moment at Cannes 2017. Aishwarya wore a structured powder blue gown while Aaradhya mirrored her mother in pink.
The two shared an adorable moment at Cannes 2018, this time twinning in white and silver, before they hit the red carpet.
At Cannes 2019, Aishwarya and Aaradhya twinned again - this time in yellow. The former's edgy gold holographic look was complimented by Aaradhya's tulle frock in pale yellow.