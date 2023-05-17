Last Updated:

Aishwarya Rai, Aaradhya Bachchan At Cannes: Mom-daughter's Fashionable Moments

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya Bachchan have proven to be regulars at the Cannes film festival. Here's taking a look at the mother-daughter duo at Cannes.

Bollywood News
 
| Written By
Aalokitaa Basu
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Aaradhya Bachchan at Cannes
1/5
@WeLoveAaradhya/Twitter

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan brought along a 2-year old Aaryadhya for her first-ever Cannes stint in 2013. The mother-daughter duo was clicked enjoying some sun from their Hotel Martinez balcony.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Aaradhya Bachchan at Cannes
2/5
@rediffmovies/Instagram

6-year old Aaradhya and mother Aishwarya shared a princess moment at Cannes 2017. Aishwarya wore a structured powder blue gown while Aaradhya mirrored her mother in pink. 

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Aaradhya Bachchan at Cannes
3/5
Twitter

The two shared an adorable moment at Cannes 2018, this time twinning in white and silver, before they hit the red carpet. 

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Aaradhya Bachchan at Cannes
4/5
frenchbollydream/Instagram

At Cannes 2019, Aishwarya and Aaradhya twinned again - this time in yellow. The former's edgy gold holographic look was complimented by Aaradhya's tulle frock in pale yellow. 

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Aaradhya Bachchan at Cannes
5/5
Varinder Chawla

The mother-daughter duo were recently photographed jetting off to the French Riviera ahead of their next collective appearance at this year's Festival de Cannes. 

