Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Return Home From Cannes With Daughter Aaradhya; Spotted At Airport

After turning heads at Cannes 2022, Aishwarya Rai is back home with her family. Cannes Film Festival 2022 turned out to be a nice family time for Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan as the couple seemingly had a great time with their daughter Aaradhya. After three days of leaving everyone drooling over her look, Aishwarya Rai was recently spotted at Mumbai airport with hubby Abhishek and her daughter Aaradhya.

Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan are back in Mumbai after having a great family time in France. The couple was recently spotted at the Mumbai airport, where shutterbugs surrounded them for some pictures. Aishwarya Rai looked chic yet beautiful as she opted for casual attire. She wore a pair of baggy jeans with a black top and added a floral printed red coloured shrug to it. She left her hair open and completed her look by carrying a black bag and wearing red loafers.

On the other hand, Abhishek Bachchan looked uber cool in a trendy black co-ord set with a multicoloured skeleton print. He paired the set with a green jacket and completed his look with white sneakers. Aaradhya looked cute in a pink jacket and blue flared jeans. The trio could be seen walking towards their car as they came out of the airport. Aishwarya could be seen holding Aaradhya's hand as the paparazzi clicked their pictures. Abhishek Bachchan also won hearts as he made sure Aishwarya and Aaradhya were seated in the car and later entered it from another door.

Aishwarya Rai at Cannes 2022

Aishwarya Rai is a regular at Cannes Film Festival since 2003. The actor never fails to turn heads on the festival's red carpet and every year makes it to the list of best-dressed celebs. This year, Aishwarya Rai stunned in various outfits, including a black ball gown and a pastel-shaded gown with dramatic accents. Take a look.

India at Cannes 2022

Apart from Aishwarya Rai, a delegation of 11 Indian celebrities made their way to Cannes 2022. This year's film festival is surely a special one for India as it is the first time that the country has been designated as the Country of Honour. The Indian delegation is led by Information & Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur.

Image: Varinder Chawla