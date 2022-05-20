Aishwarya Rai And Abhishek Bachchan Step Out In Matching Outfits After Cannes Red Carpet

On Day 3 of the Cannes Film Festival 2022, Bollywood diva Aishwarya Rai wore an elegant pink couture gown by Indian designer Gaurav Gupta. After stealing all the limelight on the red carpet, the former Miss World stepped out for dinner with her husband Abhishek Bachchan and a photo of their outing has taken the internet by storm. What grabs the attention is the couple's quirky outfits.

Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan twin and win

Taking their 'twinning and winning' game a notch higher, the duo were spotted donning similar jackets featuring fancy prints. The restaurant namely Beryte which welcomed both the celebs shared the photo of the couple via Instagram. The picture was posted alongside a sweet note for the couple that read, "We were delighted and honored to host @aishwaryaraibachchan_arb in our restaurant tonight. @beryterestaurant." Take a look at it below:

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan slays on red carpet

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan graced the red carpet in a dramatic gown by fashion maverick Gaurav Gupta. The couture gown featured wavy detailing all over it with an exaggerated back styling. The body-hugging ensemble ended with a small trail and was accessorised with minimal accessories. Sleek hair left open and pink lips completed her makeup.

The designer of the gown took to Instagram to explain his design calling it a 'Venus Sculpture'. He wrote, "Aishwarya Rai Bachchan wears The Venus Sculpture; a custom Gaurav Gupta Couture gown for the 75th Festival de Cannes. Inspired by the birth of Venus, the goddess of beauty and love, rising from the scalloped shell; she transitions from the infinite, pure as a pearl." Take a look at it below:

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's first red carpet look

Floral outfits can never go out of style and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan proved the statement true with her extravagant black gown at her first red carpet appearance. Adorned by flowers, the Bollywood beauty walked gracefully on the French Riviera. The Bollywood diva's stunning ensemble was also designed by fashion giants Dolce & Gabbana. The exaggerated floral detailing was accentuated with a thigh-high slit. Aishwarya Rai attended the screening of Tom Cruise starrer Top Gun: Maverick with actor Eva Longoria.

Image: Instagram/@beryterestaurant