Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan are one of the most popular couples in the film industry. The two never fail to give away major couple goals with their chemistry and love. Despite their busy schedules, the couple always makes sure to spend quality time with each other and their family and also support one another in their work. Apart from their ace acting skills, Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan are also known for their style with which they recently left their fans in awe.

Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan were recently spotted at the airport as they recently arrived in Mumbai. The couple was accompanied by their daughter Aaradhya, who was seen holding her mom's hand. The family surely brought their fashion A-game to the airport.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was recently snapped twinning in black with her daughter Aaradhya. Aishwarya donned a long black cardigan over a matching dress. She left her locks open and accessorised her look with a ring. The actor made her look trendy as ever with a pair of multicoloured which added a colour pop to her outfit. On the other hand, Aaradhya Bachchan could be seen sporting a black tracksuit over a white t-shirt.

On the other hand, Abhishek Bachchan surely gave away major airport look goals as he looked trendy as ever. The actor wore a pink hoodie on a grey pair of track pants. He completed his look with white shoes, watch, and glasses. Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the three made sure to stay safe and had face masks on.

On Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan's work front

Aishwarya Rai is all set to make her comeback to the big screens after the 2018 film Fanney Khan. The actor will be seen playing the lead role in the upcoming Mani Ratnam's magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan Part One. The film will narrate the story of the Cholas. The actor will play a double role in the upcoming film. She will play Nandini, the wife of Periya Pazhuvettaraiyar, who acts as a catalyst in the downfall of the Cholas. She will also be seen portraying the role of Mandakini Devi, the mother of Nandini.

Abhishek Bachchan was last seen appearing for the 10th standard examination as a politician in the film Dasvi. He is now eyeing the upcoming films Gulab Jamun, Lefty, and Ghoomer.

Image: Varinder Chawla