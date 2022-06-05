Aishwarya Rai & Abhishek Bachchan Turn Heads On IIFA's Red Carpet; Amitabh Bachchan Reacts

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan are one of the most adored Bollywood couples ever. The two never fail to give away major couple goals with their love and togetherness. After attending Cannes Film Festival 2022 and also gracing the red carpet at a Bollywood party recently, the couple now turned heads on the red carpet of IIFA Awards 2022 and legendary actor and Abhishek's father Amitabh Bachchan cannot stop gushing over them.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and hubby Abhishek recently walked the red carpet of the International Indian Film Academy Awards 2022. The couple opted for twinning black outfits for the event. Abhishek Bachchan looked dapper in a black and grey tuxedo, which he paired with a bow. The actor completed his look with black shoes and black-framed glasses. On the other hand, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan opted for a black outfit with colourful accents. Her outfit included a black full-sleeved A-line long top with floral accents and a matching long skirt. Aishwarya looked graceful as ever in the outfit which she paired with some diamond accessories. To complete her gorgeous look, the actor left her locks open.

Amitabh Bachchan reacts to Aishwarya Rai & Abhishek Bachchan's IIFA look

The official Twitter handle of the award show shared an adorable picture of the couple which is winning hearts on the internet. The caption on their photo read, "The power couple Abhishek Bachchan and AishwaryaRai Bachchan turn heads on the green carpet with their presence." The photo also caught the attention of Big B, who showered his love for his son and daughter-in-law. The legendary star reacted to the photo and wrote, "smashing" with a red heart emoji.

Many fans showered their love on Aishwarya and Abhishek via the post's comment section. While a fan wrote, "Most loveable couple of Bollywood," another one penned, "the Power couple in the industry." A fan also called the couple the "Royalty of India."

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan were recently seen attending a Bollywood party in Mumbai. The couple turned heads on the red carpet as they walked hand in hand while wearing blinky clothes. The Dasvi star opted for a shimmery black tuxedo for the party, and Aishwarya Rai donned a sparkly golden gown with a black blazer for the event.

Image: Twitter/@IIFA/Instagram/@amitabhbachchan