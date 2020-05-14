Aishwarya Rai And Others Who Aced Their Roles As Tragedy-struck Lovers In Bhansali's Films

Filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali is known for his love tragedies and also period dramas. The filmmaker has received many awards during his career, which include five National Film Awards, eleven Filmfare Awards, and a BAFTA nomination. Some of the Bollywood divas like Aishwarya Rai, Deepika Padukone, and many others got much appreciation and fame after being a part of Bhansali's films. Take a look at actors who aced their roles as tragedy-struck lovers in Bhansali films.

Aishwarya Rai in Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam

Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam is one of the initial movies in Bhansali's career as a director. The movie became critically as well as commercially successful globally. The screenplay of the film was written by Kanan Mani, Kenneth Phillipps and Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The story was by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Pratap Karvat. The 1998 film featured Salman Khan, Aishwarya Rai, and Ajay Devgn in important roles. The film also featured noted veteran actors like Vikram Gokhale and Helen.

Rani Mukerjee in Black

Holding the record of winning the most Filmfare awards, Black showed audiences and critics alike the single-mindedness of Bhansali’s vision and the finesse of his execution. Depicting the special bond between a deaf and blind girl (Rani Mukerjee) and her teacher (Amitabh Bachchan), the film portrayed a plethora of human emotions and championed the triumph of willpower in the face of insurmountable obstacles. Exquisitely paced and presented, the film was a landmark film both for Bhansali’s genre of filmmaking as well as for redefining the benchmark. The film did not have lead actors in a romantic sense, but the fact that Amitabh loved Rani as a student and she loved him in a different way was tragic to see on the silver screen.

Deepika Padukone in Bajirao Mastani

Bajirao Mastani is indeed a crowning jewel in Bhansali's crown. Be it the opulent sets used for the film, or the choice of costumes, or elaborately choreographed war sequences, the film Bajirao Mastani turned out to be a blockbuster and was one of the highest-grossers of 2015. It had a collection of nine Filmfare statuettes. The film featured Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Priyanka Chopra in prominent roles. In the film, Deepika Padukone portrayed the character of Mastani, who was the symbol of bravery on the battlefield while keeping up the royal demeanour of a lover, and she infused life into the epic love saga.

