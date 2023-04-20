Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan Anniversary: Couple's Relationship Timeline

Quick links:
Bollywood's power couple, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan, are celebrating their 16th wedding anniversary on April 20.
The much-in-love couple first met in the year 1999 during the shoot of their film titled Dhaai Akshar Prem. Since then, they have worked in several films including Guru, Kuch Naa Kaho, and more.
Aishwarya and Abhishek Bachchan came close between 2006 to 2007, when three of their films including Umrao Jaan, Dhoom 2 and Guru released. Their reel life relationship turned into a real one.
Abhishek Bachchan proposed to Aishwarya Rai in New York back in 2007. The actor proposed Aishwarya in a balcony and she immediately said 'Yes."
The couple secretly got engaged in 2007 and on April 20 of the same year, they tied the knot in a grand wedding. It was a much-anticipated wedding that took place in Mumbai.
After four years of their marriage, Aishwarya and Abhishek Bachchan welcomed their daughter Aaradhya. The couple has often been spotted at events with the daughter.
Aishwarya and Abhishek never leave their daughter behind on any occasion. The couple made their first public appearance with Aaradhya in 2012 when Amitabh Bachchan was celebrating his 70th birthday.
This year, Aaradhya Bachchan will be celebrating her 12th birthday. Abhishek and Aishwarya have always celebrated their daughter's birthday in a grand manner.
It has been 16 years since the couple got married in Mumbai and they are often spotted embracing their love for each other.