Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan Anniversary: Couple's Relationship Timeline

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan are celebrating their 16th wedding anniversary today (April 20). Take a look at their relationship timeline.

Anjali Choudhury
Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan
1/10
Image: @aishwaryaraibachchan_arb/Instagram

Bollywood's power couple, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan, are celebrating their 16th wedding anniversary on April 20. 

Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan
2/10
Image: @aishwaryaraibachchan_arb/Instagram

The much-in-love couple first met in the year 1999 during the shoot of their film titled Dhaai Akshar Prem. Since then, they have worked in several films including Guru, Kuch Naa Kaho, and more.

Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan
3/10
Image: @aishwaryaraibachchan_arb/Instagram

Aishwarya and Abhishek Bachchan came close between 2006 to 2007, when three of their films including Umrao Jaan, Dhoom 2 and Guru released. Their reel life relationship turned into a real one.

Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan
4/10
Image: @aishwaryaraibachchan_arb/Instagram

Abhishek Bachchan proposed to Aishwarya Rai in New York back in 2007. The actor proposed Aishwarya in a balcony and she immediately said 'Yes."

Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan
5/10
Image: @aishwaryaraibachchan_arb/Instagram

The couple secretly got engaged in 2007 and on April 20 of the same year, they tied the knot in a grand wedding. It was a much-anticipated wedding that took place in Mumbai.

Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan
6/10
Image: @aishwaryaraibachchan_arb/Instagram

After four years of their marriage, Aishwarya and Abhishek Bachchan welcomed their daughter Aaradhya. The couple has often been spotted at events with the daughter.

Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan
7/10
Image: @aishwaryaraibachchan_arb/Instagram

Aishwarya and Abhishek never leave their daughter behind on any occasion. The couple made their first public appearance with Aaradhya in 2012 when Amitabh Bachchan was celebrating his 70th birthday.

Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan
8/10
Image: @aishwaryaraibachchan_arb/Instagram

This year, Aaradhya Bachchan will be celebrating her 12th birthday. Abhishek and Aishwarya have always celebrated their daughter's birthday in a grand manner.

Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan
9/10
Image: @aishwaryaraibachchan_arb/Instagram

It has been 16 years since the couple got married in Mumbai and they are often spotted embracing their love for each other.

Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan
10/10
Image: @aishwaryaraibachchan_arb/Instagram

Abhishek once disclosed that Aishwarya taught him how to focus on the positivity in life. Especially when it comes to dealing with criticism.

