Throwback: When Abhishek Bachchan Said Aishwarya & His Mother ‘gang-up’ Against Him

Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan and his son Abhishek Bachchan tested positive for Coronavirus on July 12, 2020. Further, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and her daughter Aradhya Bachchan also tested positive for the virus. According to a recent update, the Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and her daughter Aradhya Bachchan have tested negative for the Covid-19 virus and have gone home. This news was shared by Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s husband, Abhishek Bachchan. While the Bachchan family has been going through some tough times, here is a throwback story from their past that will surely make you smile.

In a 2015 interview with a media portal, Abhishek Bachchan revealed that his wife and mother ganged up on him at home. The mother-in-law and daughter-in-law duo seemed to greatly enjoy this. Abhishek said that whenever his wife and mother wanted to team-up against him, they would start speaking in Bengali. They were both familiar with the language because his mother belonged to a Bengali family and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan had worked with the late film director, Rituparno Ghosh in the Bengali film Chokher Bali.

Jaya Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan:

The veteran actress Jaya Bachchan seems to adore her daughter-in-law. Here are some instances that are akin to the fact:

Jaya’s gift to Aishwarya:

As per reports, Jaya Bachchan had gifted an iron bangle to her daughter-in-law which was greatly cherished by Aishwarya. In an earlier interview with a media portal, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan spoke about three pieces of jewellery that she held closest to her heart. In the interview, Aishwarya said that she greatly cherished her mother-in-law’s Loha i.e. iron bangle.

Jaya Bachchan slams photographers for not respecting Aishwarya Rai Bachchan:

In 2013, Jaya Bachchan made an appearance at an event with her daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. As per reports, the paparazzi tried to get Aishwarya’s attention by calling out her first name. This greatly upset Jaya Bachchan. She hence raised her voice and sarcastically asked the paparazzi if Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was their school friend.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s Instagram:

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has a huge fan following on Instagram. As of late, the actress enjoys about 9 million followers on Instagram. Here are some pictures from Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s Instagram profile that feature her mother-in-law, Jaya Bachchan.

