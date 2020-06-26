Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's On-screen Chemistry Is Better With Akshaye Khanna Or Anil Kapoor?

Several famous celebrity duos have been loved by the audience for their on-screen romance. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has worked in several successful films and shared great chemistry with her on-screen lead actors. Let's take a look at whose chemistry is better Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Anil Kapoor or Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Akshaye Khanna.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Anil Kapoor

Taal

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Anil Kapoor were first seen together in 1999 film Taal. In this film, Anil Kapoor is seen as a music producer and sings Mansi played by Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, as she is a good singer. Mansi achieves heights of fame with the help of Anil Kapoor's Vikrant, after which he proposes marriage. But by the end of the film, her real love Akshaye Khanna's Manav wins her heart and marries here. This film earned about ₹51.16 crores and was a hit at the box office. It got 6.7 stars out of 10 on IMDb.

Hamara Dil Aapke Paas Hai

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Anil Kapoor then were seen in another drama film in 2000. This film was Hamara Dil Aapke Paas Hai. This film was loved by fans and had an IMDb rating of 5.6 stars out of 10. This film was helmed by Satish Kaushik and was a hit at the box office and had earned ₹36 crores. Apart from this Aishwarya and Anil are also seen in the film Fanney Khan but in this film, they were not seen as a couple.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Akshaye Khanna

Taal

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Akshaye Khanna were first seen together in 1999 film Taal. In this film, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is seen as a girl who comes from a poor household but has good singing skills. She first falls in love with Manav played by Akshaye Khanna in the film but as Manav's family insults Aishwarya Rai's Mansi she leaves him and goes away.

But by the end of the film, her real love Akshaye Khanna's Manav wins her heart and marries here. This film earned about ₹51.16 crores and was a hit at the box office. It got a 6.7-star rating from 10 on IMDb and was loved by fans and earned a lot of accolades too.

Aa Ab Laut Chalen

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Akshaye Khanna were seen together in Aa Ab Laut Chalen in the same year as Taal. This film was loved by many fans for its entertaining plotline and the acting of the lead cast. This film earned about ₹16.3 crores and was a hit at the box office. Apart from, this the film also had a 5.4 rating out of 10 on IMDb.

