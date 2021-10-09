Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Clicks Scenic Picture Of Husband Abhishek Bachchan

Abhishek Bachchan headed to the beach in Dubai and shared a picture from his trip on Saturday. The actor in the caption revealed that his wife, Aishwarya Rai was the one behind the camera. Fans headed to the comments section of the post and showered the actor with love and also commended Aishwarya Rai for her photography skills.

Aishwarya Rai clicks scenic picture of husband Abhishek Bachchan

Abhishek Bachchan posted a picture of himself on his official Instagram account, where fans can see that the actor is at the beach. Dressed in a simple white shirt accompanied by a printed pair of shorts, Abhishek turned away from the camera as his wife clicked the perfect shot of him. In the caption of his post, the Guru actor credited his wife to clicking the picture as he wrote, "Sun, sand and sea! #dubai 📸: @aishwaryaraibachchan_arb"

See Abhishek Bachchan's picture here

Earlier this month, the couple was in the news when they took off to Paris with their daughter, Aaradhya. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan walked the ramp at the Paris Fashion Week and turned heads with her look. She also attended an event against street harassment in Dubai. At the event, the Dhoom actress was joined by stars including Aja Naomi King, Egyptian actress Mona Zaki, Saudi Arabian singer Aseel Omran and others. Many pictures from the event went viral, and Aishwarya received mixed reactions from the fans for her unique look.

At the Paris Fashion Week, the actor stunned in white as she walked for Le Defile L'Oreal Paris 2021 Womenswear Spring/Summer 2022 show. She donned a white gown with a cape, which she managed elegantly as she made her way down the ramp. She walks with numerous celebrities including Helen Mirren, Camila Cabello, Katherine Langford, and many other stars.

See Aishwarya Rai's stunning pictures from Paris Fashion Week

Abhishek and Aishwarya have worked together on screen in several films. Some of them include Kuch Naa Kaho, Dhaai Akshar Prem Ke, and Guru. It was in 2007 that the duo tied the knot and they welcomed their daughter, Aaradhya into the world in 2011.

Image: PTI