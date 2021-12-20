Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Joins SIT Probe In Panama Papers Probe; Appears At ED Office

Actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan appeared before the Enforcement Directorate on Monday with regards to the Panama Papers case.

This was after the former Miss World sought time from the investigating authorities to make the appearance after multiple summons. She had made the plea for adjournment on two occasions. The latest summons were issued to her on November 9 and this is the first time she is appearing before the authorities.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan appears before ED in Panama Papers case

As per sources, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is at the Enforcement Directorate office in Delhi. The actor is likely to be grilled by the authorities over the allegations of contravention of foreign exchange or FOREX laws. As per sources, she could be submitting documents related to the alleged foreign investments.

The summons were issued as per Section 37 of Foreign Exchange Management Act. The case, which has been in the news since 2017, is being investigated by a multi-agency Special Investigation Team. The team consists of officials from the Enforcement Directorate, Income-Tax, as well as other authorities.

The ED had alleged that the names mentioned in the list had offshore tax investments; in other words, investments made to evade taxes. The investments were made in companies based in offshore locations, and there were multiple beneficiaries related to it. Foreign remittances since 2004 have to be declared under the liberalised remitance scheme as per the rules of the RBI.

Previously, Aishwarya Rai's family members, husband Abhishek Bachchan and father-in-law Amitabh Bachchan had also been summoned by the authorities. Abhishek Bachchan's statement has been recorded in the case.

Ajay Devgn was among the other celebrities in the list published in 2017. Over 500 Indians were mentioned in the list. While the agencies had sought a probe, the Supreme Court had intervened earlier and stated that there was no need for an SIT.

The Income-Tax department has launched 33 prosecutions linked to the Panama Papers.

The Panama Papers were more than 11 million documents leaked by two lawyers, Jürgen Mossack and Ramón Fonseca, that shed light on how the rich people hide their money.

(With agency inputs)