Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Leaves ED Office After 5-hour Interrogation In Panama Papers Case

After five hours of interrogation in connection with 'The Panama Papers' case, actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan on Monday left the Enforcement Directorate's office. Dressed in black, with shades on, the former Miss World was seen leaving the ED office at around 7:15 pm. She had come to the office at around 2:00 pm, as per sources.

'The Panama Paper' case, which has been in the news since 2017, is being investigated by a multi-agency Special Investigation Team (SIT). The team consists of officials from the Enforcement Directorate, Income-Tax, as well as other authorities. Under the Foreign Exchange Management Act, 1999, summons were issued to Aishwarya. There was summons issued to the actor earlier too under the Foreign Exchange Management Act, 1999 but she could not appear and sought dates at least two times.

Image: PTI

The Panama Papers case

The Panama Papers case is a sprawling investigation spanning millions of documents stolen and leaked to the media in 2016, which involves allegations that the world's rich and powerful set up offshore accounts or shell companies to avoid taxes.

Over 300 Indians were said to be part of the Panama Papers. Many Indian celebrities besides Aishwarya Rai Bachchan including Abhishek Bachchan and Amitabh Bachchan were named in this paper leak case.

The ED has alleged that the names in the leaked Panama Papers, including Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, had offshore tax investments; in other words, investments made to evade taxes. The investments were made in companies based in offshore locations, and there were multiple beneficiaries related to it.

It is pertinent to mention here that Foreign remittances since 2004 have to be declared under the liberalised remittance scheme as per the rules of the RBI.

Image: Republic World