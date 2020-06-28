Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Best Films With Abhishek Showcasing A Decade Long Romance

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has had an impressive career with some blockbusters in her kitty. The actress is known for her graceful self, poised acting in films like Jodha Akbar, Guru, Taal and more. She has also worked in critically acclaimed films like Sarabjit essaying the role of Dalbir. Out of all her works, she has shared screen space with two stalwarts namely, Abhishek Bachchan and Rajnikanth.

Also Read | Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Lookalike Is Stealing The Internet With Her Latest Photoshoot

Aishwarya Rai’s phenomenal work with these actors was recognised by many of her fans. She was seen having the right amount of chemistry with both of them, as per fans. However, there are some fans with a difference of opinion and find one pairing better than the other. Read on to understand with whom Aishwarya has better chemistry on screen as per fans. Is it Abhishek Bachchan or Rajinikanth?

Aishwarya Rai's onscreen chemistry with Abhishek Bachchan Vs Rajinikanth

Aishwarya Rai and Rajinikanth’s movies

Aishwarya Rai has worked with one film, that is Enthiran or Robot. She shared the screen space in this Tamil hit film back in 2010. Aishwarya Rai’s venture with Rajinikanth was well received by the fans, however, the two have not done more films after this one. Furthermore, Enthiran was made with a whopping budget of ₹132 Cr. At the Box Office, the film earned ₹286 crores.

Enthiran or Robot trailer

Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan's movies

Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan have worked together in several films, but two films which fans absolutely loved were Guru and Sarkar Raj. Both of these movies are very different genres from each other, portraying two parallels of life. Mani Ratnam's Guru is a mainstream commercial romantic drama whereas Ram Gopal Verma's Sarkar Raj was more a political thriller with a thought-provoking storyline.

Guru film trailer

Also Read | Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Vs Anushka Sharma: Who Rocked The Classic Red Saree Better?

Let's take a look at the box-office collection of both these Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan's movies. Guru was made at a budget of Rs.18 crores and earned a whopping Rs. 84 crores. It turned out to be a huge success at the box-office. Critics gave impeccable reviews to this biopic and it became one of the most successful movies of 2007. Sarkar Raj, on the other hand, was made at a budget of just Rs. 4 crores and earned Rs.59.46 crores at the box-office. The political drama with its intriguing storyline managed to keep the audience hooked to the screen.

Sarkar Raj trailer

Also Read | Jaya Bachchan Likes One Good Quality About Aishwarya Rai Bachchan; Find Out What It Is

Apart from the above two, some classics like Dhaai Akshar Prem Ke and Kuch Na Kaho are some of the underrated favourites of fans. The two have shelled couple goals in the films. Aishwarya and Abhishek have also worked in films like Raavan, Dhoom 2 and Umrao Jaan as well. In terms of numbers Aishwarya has done more films with Abhishek and the screen time with Abhishek is more.

Classics-

Also Read | Aishwarya Rai Bachchan & Sonam Kapoor Show How To Slay In Red Dior Outfits

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.