Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Pays Tribute To 'guardian Angel' Father On Death Anniversary

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan on father Krishnaraj Rai’s death anniversary on March 18, 2021, posted a picture of him on her Instagram profile. The picture she shared was one where the portrait of him was garlanded with a string of beautiful orange and white flowers. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s father, who was reported to have fought with cancer for many years before succumbing in 2017, can be seen smiling blissfully in the picture that she has posted. A bouquet of pink roses can also be seen leaning against the garlanded frame in the picture.

Aishwarya Rai's tribute to her father

She also posted a picture of herself with her mother and daughter as they posed with the picture of her father, Krishnaraj Rai. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in her caption mentioned that she and her family would always love and remember her father in all circumstances. She further added that her family shared an unbreakable bond with her father that would transcend all things, “You and Us... Forever and Beyond...”. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s father was a biologist in the Indian Army and served the country in that capacity till his retirement.

Fans and followers of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan reached out to send their wishes to the actor. Many of her fans and followers have commented on the picture saying, ‘Rest in peace'. Other commenters also wished the family and said that they hoped that all of them would remain blessed and happy always. One particular user commented on the post by saying, “He was, he is, he will be the proudest father forever .. his soul is smiling .. aish ðŸ™ðŸ»ðŸ”¥ðŸ˜”. Many others have commented by using emojis expressing their grief and extending their support to her. The post has received a total of 265k likes and 1,005 comments and still counting.

Back in November 20, 2021, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan had posted a picture of her father on the occasion of his birth anniversary. The picture showed Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s father smiling broadly while standing in what looks like a garden. Aishwarya penned a beautiful note for her deceased father while wishing him a happy birthday. She called him her family’s, “Ever- Smiling Guardian ANGEL”, and further said that all of them loved him and would do so eternally.

