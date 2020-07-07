Unseen Pic Of The Day: Aishwarya Rai In This Perfect Family Post Is Unmissable; See Photo

Recently, a throwback picture of Bollywood diva Aishwarya Rai Bachchan along with her parents has generated a lot of buzz on the internet. One of her fans posted this picture and it is truly unmissable. Seeing this, it is quite evident that Aishwarya Rai Bachchan shares a close bond with her family.

In the first picture, Aishwarya, in her Miss World winning gown, can be seen posing beside her family. From right to left, one can see her father wearing a salmon pink shirt, her mother donning an elegant red saree and her brother in a maroon and black shirt. The second picture also shows them in posing the same way. The Guzaarish actor can be seen sporting a traditional outfit with elaborate jewellery looking every bit stunning. Her dad can be seen wearing a metallic grey suit and her mom in a green saree. The family looks all happy as they are all smiles at the camera. Take a look at the picture below.

Fans couldn't stop themselves from commenting on the picture and the post also received several likes and positive comments. Fans went on to praise the actor and her family in this lovely picture. Some of the fans also did not know what to comment hence, they shared several emojis. Take a look at a few comments below.

Aishwarya on her equation with her parents

The actor shares a very close bond with her mother Brindya Rai and was dotting to her late father, Krishnaraj Rai. During several interviews, Aishwarya would not shy away from talking about her parents and their hard work. She would often get emotional on talking about her father and also reveals how much she misses him. The Taal actor also shows her deep reverence and love for her parents through her social media handle, as she shares several pictures along with sweet notes.

On the work front

The actor will next be seen in the much-awaited film Ponniyin Selvan, helmed by Mani Ratnam. The film also stars Vikram, Trisha Krishnan in crucial roles. The movie, Ponniyin Selvan, is currently in its pre-production stage and is reported for a 2021 release.

