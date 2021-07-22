Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Resumes Filming Mani Ratnam's Historical Drama 'Ponniyin Selvan'

One of the leading ladies of Bollywood Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, is gearing up to get in front of the camera after a long hiatus of four years. The actor recently made headlines after her movie Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam completed 22 years since its release. To be seen in a whole new elegant avatar, Aishwarya shared an update on her highly anticipated forthcoming historical drama.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Resumes shooting for 'Ponniyin Selvan'

Touted to be one of the biggest works of film director Mani Ratnam, the movie is based on the 1955 novel of the same name written by author Kalki Krishnamurthy. Recently, Aishwarya took to her Instagram to share the poster of Ponniyin Selvan and announced that she has resumed the filming. She wrote, '✨The Golden Era comes to Life✨Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan 🌟PS1💝✨'.

Netizens reaction to Aishwarya's Instagram post

Fans could not contain their excitement after the actor announced her return to the sets of the movie. Many spammed the comment section with heart and fire emojis while some fans commented about how they cannot wait to see Aishwarya in the big-budget movie once again. An ardent fan of the actor lauded her talent in acting by commenting, 'At the age of 47 years .. you are doing most expensive film of Indian cinema. Queen in true senses'.

Pic Credit: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan IG

More on 'Ponniyin Selvan'

To be helmed by Mani Ratnam, the Tamil historical drama will also feature talented actors such as Prakash Raj,Trisha Krishnan, Vikram and others. The movie will tell the tale of one of the most powerful kings of the South. Set in the early days of Arulmozhivarman, the movie will depict the steady climb of the king to achieve the great title of Chola Emperor Rajaraja Chola I. The movie will be released under the banner of Madras Talkies and Lyca Productions while the music is scored by the legendary musician AR Rahman.

Fans are excited to watch the actor on the silver screen once again. Recently, Aishwarya celebrated 22 years of her blockbuster movie Hum Dil Chuke Sanam by dedicating an Instagram post. She penned down a message for her followers writing, '✨❤️22 years of “HUM DIL DE CHUKE SANAM”💖I am reminded, by such an outpouring of love… but my dearest Sanjay… This one is evergreen… Forever… 💝THANK YOU🥰… and to ALL our audience world over… and my everLOVING family of well-wishers… THANK YOU FOR ALL YOUR LOVE…ALWAYS❤️🥰Much LOVE too 💝'.

IMAGE- AISHWARYA RAI BACHCHAN'S INSTAGRAM

