Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Returns To Mumbai Post 5-hr Questioning By ED In Panama Papers Case

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan returned to Mumbai after being questioned by the Enforcement Directorate in the Panama Papers case. The actor had made the appearance before the investigating agency on Monday, the first after multiple summons. As per sources, she was grilled for five hours by the ED.

She was summoned by the agency as a part of the investigation by a multi-agency Special Investigation Team. She is said to have sought time to appear before the agency on two occasions, making a plea for adjournment. The last summons was issued to her under Section 37 of the Foreign Exchange Management Act on November 9.

The former Miss World was clicked while exiting the Mumbai airport late on Monday. She was dressed in a black overcoat and wore a mask while being escorted by her team out of the airport.

Earlier there was a heavy media presence at the ED office in Delhi when Aishwarya exited the venue after questioning. She was clicked as left the venue in her car.

As per sources, her statement on her foreign remittances since 2004, as per the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) Liberalised Remittance Scheme (LRS), was recorded, and the documents related to it were submitted to the ED, regarding the probe into the alleged contravention of FOREX laws.

Bachchans named in Panama Papers

The Panama Papers case involves the names of celebrities and wealthy individuals across the world, who allegedly stashed money abroad in offshore companies. The case had first emerged in 2016 when the Panamanian legal firm Mossack Fonseca's records of the names of the individuals were published by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ).

ICIJ had mentioned Aishwarya's links with an offshore entity in the British Virgin Islands (BVI), set up in 2005 and dissolved in 2008. Her family too was mentioned to be a part of the company with an “initial authorised capital of USD 50,000.”

426 Indians were a part of the list, and Aishwarya's father-in-law Amitabh Bachchan and husband Abhishek Bachchan too have been linked to the case since 2016-17. Abhishek Bachchan too was examined by the ED as a part of another instance linked to the Panama Papers.

A multi-agency group (MAG) of central agencies, which includes ED, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and the Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU) was set up by the government under the chairman of the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) to monitor the investigation in Panama Papers and other tax global tax leaks.

The government in the Lok Sabha earlier this month said “total undisclosed credits of Rs 20,353 crore” were found in the 930 India-linked accounts in the Panama and Paradise Paper Leak till October 1.

