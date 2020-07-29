'Overwhelmed': Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Thanks Fans For Praying For Her, Aaradhya & Family

On Tuesday night, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan shared a note on Instagram and thanked her fans who prayed for her and her family's health and well being. Aishwarya and her daughter Aaradhya tested negative for Covid-19 on July 27 and were discharged from Mumbai's Nanavati Hospital. The Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actor expressed gratitude and wrote, "Thank you so much for all your prayers, concern, wishes and love for my darling and angel Aaradhya and for Pa (Amitabh Bachchan), Ab (Abhishek Bachchan) and me."

Aishwarya also penned that she is truly overwhelmed and forever indebted. She then extended her love and prayers for the well-being of her fans. Aishwarya concluded by urging fans to be well and safe.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's thank note

Meanwhile, Abhishek Bachchan also took to Twitter and thanked fans for their continued prayers and good wishes. He wrote, "Indebted forever. Aishwarya and Aaradhya have thankfully tested negative and have been discharged from the hospital. They will now be at home." Abhishek Bachchan tweeted that he and Amitabh Bachchan remain in the hospital under the care of the medical staff.

Amitabh Bachchan, on the other hand, got emotional when Aaradhya Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan got discharged from the hospital. Big B, on his blog, expressed how Aaradhya asked him not to cry and assured him that he too will be discharged soon. He also posted a picture of the mother-daughter duo on his Instagram handle and penned his thoughts.

Big B's post

Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan were admitted to Mumbai's Nanavati hospital on July 11, after which, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Aaradhya and Jaya Bachchan also got their tests done. While Aishwarya and Aaradhya Bachchan tested positive for Covid-19, Jaya Bachchan's tests turned out to be negative.

The Mohabbatein actor and her daughter were kept in isolation at their residence for about a week. However, on July 17, the mother-daughter duo had to be admitted too. A day after Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was moved to the hospital, sources told PTI that she had had a little cough but was better. A source also added that the Bachchans were responding well to treatment.

