Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Wears Indian Designer On Cannes 2022 Red Carpet; Find Out Who

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is one of the few Bollywood stars who has been attending the Cannes Film Festival for almost the past two decades. The actor never fails to turn heads on the red carpet of the mega event and leave fans in awe of her glam and style. Every year she makes it to the list of the best-dressed celebrities with her extravagant outfits. This year, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is bringing glamour and is also showcasing Indian talent on the red carpet of Cannes 2022 as she recently wore an Indian designer to the event.

Aishwarya Rai recently graced the red carpet of the Cannes Film Festival in a pink-hued gown with various dramatic elements. The Ae Dil Hai Mushkil star's ensemble included a pastel coloured pink shaded gown studded with wavy structures. The floor-length gown hugged the actor's body and also had a small train. The eye-catching element of the gown was a huge folded structure on its back. Aishwarya completed her look with some diamond jewellery and soft glam makeup and left her hair open.

The actor's dramatic ensemble was custom-made by celebrity designer Gaurav Gupta. The designer explained his design in an Instagram post and called it The Venus Sculpture. He further explained how the gown is inspired by the birth of the goddess of beauty and love Venus, who is rising from the scalloped shell. He wrote, "Aishwarya Rai Bachchan wears The Venus Sculpture; a custom Gaurav Gupta Couture gown for the 75th Festival de Cannes." "Inspired by the birth of Venus, the goddess of beauty and love, rising from the scalloped shell; she transitions from the infinite, pure as a pearl," the designer added.

Aishwarya stuns in a Dolce and Gabbana ballgown

Aishwarya Rai's first red carpet look at Cannes 2022 was a black Dolce and Gabbana ballgown. The gown has some 3d flowers on one of its sleeves and also came down in the front. She went for smokey eye makeup for the look as she accessorised it with rings and a pair of earrings. The actor's look left fans divided on the internet as many were impressed by her gown, while some were not pleased by it.

Image: Instagram/@gauravguptaofficial