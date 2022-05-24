Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's 1992 Modelling Bill Surfaces Online; Shows Actor Was Paid Rs 1500

Aishwaryaa Rai Bachchan is touted as one of the most prolific actors who has been adding elements of variety to her list of performances over the years. After winning the prestigious Miss World pageant, Rai continued to pursue a career as a model until she became an actress. Though she won the crown in 1994, two years before that, she was paid Rs 1500 for a modelling assignment.

Aishwarya Rai's 1992 modelling bill surfaces online

On Tuesday, a modelling firm shared some vintage pictures from Aishwarya Rai's modelling days and it has been 30 years since the actor appeared in a fashion catalogue alongside Sonali Bendre, Tejaswini Kolhapure and others. The Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actor looks unrecognizable in the pictures from her shoot. A bill was also attached to one of the slides which disclosed that Aishwarya was just paid Rs 1500 for a day as a model.

Hello, Today I am celebrating the 30th Anniversay of the Fashion Catalogue published by me. Aishwarya Rai, Sonali Bendre, Niki Aneja, Tejaswini Kolhapure were few of the models posed for this Catalogue. (Collage 1) pic.twitter.com/2SvQvZbMVF — SGBSR Maharashtra (@Vimalnupadhyaya) May 23, 2022

The bill, dated May 23, 1992, specifies that Aishwarya Rai, aged 18 years, agreed to work as a model for a modelling film called Krupa Kreations for Rs 1500 and the actor's signature at the bottom is proof of it. The bill also included Rai's address which appears to be at that time in Khar, at Ram Laxmi Nivas building.

Hello, Yesterday I celebrated the 30th Anniversay of the Fashion Catalogue published by me. Aishwarya Rai, Sonali Bendre, Niki Aneja, Tejaswini Kolhapure were few of the models posed for this Catalogue. pic.twitter.com/AQBuQakv2K — SGBSR Maharashtra (@Vimalnupadhyaya) May 24, 2022

The magazine shared the pictures on Twitter, stating, "Hello, Today I am celebrating the 30th Anniversary of the Fashion Catalogue published by me. Aishwarya Rai, Sonali Bendre, Niki Aneja, and Tejaswini Kolhapure were few of the models posed for this Catalogue." Aishwarya looked nothing less than a diva in ethnic attire as she posed along with the co-models in front of the camera.

Hello, Yesterday I celebrated the30th Anniversay of the Fashion Catalogue published by me. Aishwarya Rai, Sonali Bendre, Niki Aneja, Tejaswini Kolhapure were few of the models posed for this Catalogue. pic.twitter.com/jo07S2zpRp — SGBSR Maharashtra (@Vimalnupadhyaya) May 24, 2022

Hello, Today I am celebrating the 30th Anniversay of the Fashion Catalogue published by me. Aishwarya Rai, Sonali Bendre, Niki Aneja, Tejaswini Kolhapure were few of the models posed for this Catalogue. (Collage 4) pic.twitter.com/WPVe0YYfoE — SGBSR Maharashtra (@Vimalnupadhyaya) May 23, 2022

Aishwarya recently dominated headlines after she made a stunning appearance at the 75th edition of the Cannes Film Festival. Cannes Film Festival 2022 turned out to be a nice family time for Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan as the couple seemingly had a great time with their daughter Aaradhya. After turning heads at Cannes 2022, she returned with her family on May 22.

Aishwarya Rai on the work front

On the professional front, Aishwarya was last seen in the comedy-drama Fanney Khan which also featured Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao in the lead. She will next be seen in Ponniyin Sevan, a Tamil film directed by Mani Ratnam. It stars an ensemble cast of Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Trisha, Jayaram, Sobhita Dhulipala, Aishwarya Lekshmi, and Vikram Prabhu, and Ashwin Kakumanu and will hit the theatres on 30 September 2022.

Image: Instagram/@aishwarya_rai_1994