Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Daughter Aaradhya Dresses Up In A Bunny Costume For Easter 2021

Though Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is not so active on social media, she makes it a point to extend her warm wishes on every festival. On the occasion of Easter 2021, the Devdas actor, took to her Instagram handle on April 4, to share a cute photo of her daughter Aaradya Bachchan dressed as a bunny. The 9-year-old was seen clad in a pink bunny costume and savouring Easter Eggs while sitting on the floor. Upon sharing the photo, Aishwarya wished her fans for the festival and wrote "Easter LOVE y'all" in the caption.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's daughter dressed up as an Easter Bunny

More of Aaradya Bachchan's photos on Aishwarya Rai's Instagram

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan absolutely adores her daughter and her Instagram posts are proof of that. On the occasion of Valentine's day, while the B-town celebrities were busy celebrating the day with their significant others, Aishwarya took the special day to celebrate the love for her daughter. In Aishwarya Rai's Instagram post from February 14, her daughter held a red heart chocolate dish in her hand while posing with her mother for a selfie. The background in the image was filled with Valentine's gifts, rose petals and greeting cards. In the second picture, she added a photo of a chocolate cake with several red hearts candies on it and a sticker that read "I love you". Aishwarya wrote in the caption "LOVE YOU ETERNALLY, INFINITELY and UNCONDITIONALLY MY DARLING ANGEL AARADHYA".

Aaradhya Bachchan also appeared in Aishwarya's Instagram post to wish her husband and Dhoom actor Abhishek Bachchan for his birthday on February 5. Before that on January 1, Aishwarya had added a picture from her New Year's day celebrations with her family. The string of pictures featured, Aaradhya, and Abhishek Bachchan and also veteran actors and Aaradya's grandparents Jaya Bachchan and Amitabh Bachchan. In the photos, Aaradhya was seen wearing a 'Happy New Year' hat with feathers on it and Aishwarya had also donned a sparkly Happy New Year's hat. Check out more of Aaradya Bachchan's photos on Aishwarya's Instagram-

Promo Image Source: Aishwarya Rai's Instagram