Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Lookalikes Who Broke The Internet With Their Uncanny Resemblance

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's beauty and talent made her the most sought-after actress in Bollywood in the 90s and 2000s. Though her fans believe that her beauty has no match, the internet saw its fair share of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's lookalikes. These ladies holding a striking resemblance to the 47-year-old actress made waves on the internet.

From Sneha Ullal to Soorya Menon, these actresses and models broke the internet for being Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's doppelgangers. Here is the list of all of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's lookalikes who made the internet do a double-take due to their uncanny similarities.

Sneha Ullal

The 33-year-old Indian actress made her Bollywood debut in 2005 in the movie Lucky: No Time for Love alongside Salman Khan. She gained popularity soon after her debut due to her resemblance to Aishwarya. Though the movie could not help establish her career as an actor, her similar features with Aishwarya Rai gave her a lot of recognition. Sneha now enjoys a following of over 600k on Instagram where she constantly uploads pictures of her daily professional moments.

Mahlagha Jaberi

The 31-year-old Iranian model started her career through modelling for magazines like Mode Lifestyle, Hia and Layaline. Several photos of Jaberi from her fashion photoshoots went viral on social media after she was being compared to Aishwarya Rai. Jaberi is now a social media influencer with over 3.4 million followers on Instagram.

Also Read: Aishwarya Rai Wishes Her 'ever-smiling Guardian Angel' On Anniversary, See Post

Also Read: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Celebrates 14 Yrs Of 'Guru'; Shares Pics From The Premiere Night

Soorya Menon

Soorya Menon is a model and actress who made waves on the internet for being the first woman DJ in Kerala. Starting out her career through modelling for fashion photoshoots, Soorya's pictures on the internet put her in limelight for looking like Aishwarya Rai. She gained recognition after going viral on the internet and soon entered a reality TV show.

Manasi Naik

The actress working dominantly in the Marathi Film industry is popular for her music videos like Baghtoy Rikshawala and Bai Vadyavar Ya. Manasi went viral on the internet after posting several social media videos. Fans were quick to spot her resemblance with Bollywood star Aishwarya Rai.

Also Read: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Spotted After 'Ponniyin Selvan' Shoot In Hyderabad, See Pictures

Also Read: Aishwarya Rai's Lookalike From Pakistan Aamna Imran Startles Netizens, See Pictures

Amrutha Saju

Amrutha Saju is an actress who posts videos on her social media. She is known as one of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's doppelgangers as she posts several videos of re-enacting scenes from Aishwarya's movies. One of her videos enacting a scene from the 2000 released movie Kandukondain Kandukondain, went viral after many Aishwarya Rai fan clubs reposted it online.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.