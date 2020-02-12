Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Movies On Netflix To Watch - From 'Jodha Akbar' To 'Guzaarish'

There is no denying that every time Aishwarya Rai Bachchan makes an appearance at a social event, her beautiful pictures start flooding the internet and social media. The actor has been in the Hindi film industry for over two decades and has delivered many hit films like Devdas, Dhoom 2, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Jodhaa Akbar, and many others. Also crowned as Miss World in the year 1994, she has established a loyal fan base. Here is a list of some of her movies you can watch Netflix.

Jodhaa Akbar

The film saw the pairing of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Hrithik Roshan. Aishwarya essayed the role of Jodha Bai in the film. She stunned everyone with her realistic performance. Her infectious chemistry with Hrithik also became the talk of the town.

Taal

This Subhash Ghai directorial film catapulted Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to the top of her league. This musical drama saw the actress star opposite Akshaye Khanna and Anil Kapoor. The actress stole the show with her passionate performance in the film. Her dancing skills also won many hearts.

Guru

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan got the opportunity to showcase her talent in acting in this film to a great extent. She paired opposite Abhishek Bachchan in the film and her role as a housewife to Abhishek in the film is so convincing. The viewers fell in love with the character of Aish in the film.

Guzaarish

Guzaarish that released on November 19, 2010, was directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The film, starring Hrithik Roshan and Aishwarya Rai in the lead, narrates the tale of a quadriplegic magician and his caring nurse. The movie also stars Shernaz Patel, Aditya Roy Kapoor, Monikangana Dutta, Suhel Seth, Swara Bhaskar, and Makrand Deshpande in pivotal roles The movie is based on the theme of euthanasia (right to die).

Action Replayy

The movie Action Replayy was released in 2010 and was a time-travel romantic comedy. Directed by Vipul Shah, the film had Akshay Kumar and Aishwarya Rai in the lead roles. Both the actors had donned the 70s look in the film.

