Aishwarya Rai Celebrates Mother Vrinda's Birthday, Shares Adorable Pics

Though the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has created an impact on celebrations across the country, yet it couldn't lower enthusiasm in people who wish to celebrate with full safety measures. Recently actress Aishwarya Rai celebrated her mother’s 70th birthday. Organising a small get-together, Aishwarya Rai surprised mother Vrinda Rai with a small feast and cakes to celebrate her birthday.

Aishwarya Rai celebrates mother's birthday

Apart from Aishwarya, her husband and actor Abhishek Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya were also present for the low-key celebrations at home. The former Miss World took to Instagram and shared a series of pictures from the celebrations. The first one was a big family picture where the four can be seen smiling and posing. The other’s were Aradhya’s pictures with her grandmother, hugging and kissing her while wishing her on birthday. While wishing her mother on her 70th birthday, the actress wrote, “Happy 70th birthday darling mommy-Doda. Love you.” The other picture where Aishwarya was seen posing with her mother and daughter read, “Happy 70th birthday dearest darling mommy, dodda. We love you infinitely. You are our world. Bless our angel.

The Guru actress is often seen posting pictures of Aaradhya, Abhishek, and her parents on Instagram on birthdays and festivals. On Mother’s Day, she had shared an unseen picture of herself and Aaradhya when she was a baby. Aishwarya and Abhishek got married in 2007 and welcomed Aaradhya in 2011. The couple has shared screen space in eight films including Guru, Dhai Akshar Prem Ke, Raavan among others. The actor had met Aishwarya in Switzerland.

During a recent interview with YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia's podcast, Abhishek revealed that when he first met Aishwarya, he was just a production boy. His father Amitabh Bachchan was doing a film called Mrityudata, and he had for the location recce to Switzerland, because the company felt that he had grown up in Switzerland in boarding school and would be able to take them to nice locations. He stayed there for a couple of days and there he met his childhood friend Bobby Deol who was also shooting for his film Aur Pyar Ho Gaya. And he got to know I was there, and then he met Aishwarya.

IMAGE: aishwaryaraibachchan_arb/ Instagram

