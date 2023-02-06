Aishwarya Rai Expresses ‘birthday Love’ For Hubby Abhishek Bachchan As He Turns 47

Actor Abhishek Bachchan celebrated his 47th birthday today, February 5. To mark the occasion, his wife Aishwarya Rai shared a sweet birthday note for the actor sending him the ‘birthday love’.

Aishwarya took to her Instagram to share a smiling picture of Abhishek and wrote, “Birthday love… today and forever, Baby”.

Check out the post here:

Married for 15 years, the couple fell in love on the sets of Mani Ratnam's Guru. After dating for a long time, Aishwarya and Abhishek tied the knot in the year 2007. The two welcomed their daughter Aaradhya into the world on November 16, 2011.

Ajay Devgn wished Abhishek Bachchan a 'happy birthday'

Aside from Aishwarya, actor Ajay Devgn also sent warm wishes to his Bol Bachchan co-star. Sharing a picture from the movie set on his Twitter account, Ajay wrote, “Never a dull moment with you around. Happy birthday, Abhishek Bachchan.”

Never a dull moment with you around. Happy birthday @juniorbachchan ❣️ pic.twitter.com/alc7h0egFh — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) February 5, 2023

Shweta Bachchan’s daughter posted a montage of her wonderful memories with "mamu" Abhishek on her Instagram Stories.The throwback pictures featured Navya and Dhoom actor as they smiled for the camera. She referred to him as "the best" and sent a lot of "love" to celebrate.

Abhishek Bachchan made his Bollywood debut in 2000 with Refugee, and later went on to work in multiple films like Guru, Paa, Bunty Aur Babli and Dasvi. He will next be seen making a cameo appearance in Ajay Devgn's Bholaa.