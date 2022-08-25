Aishwarya Rai Looks Regal As Queen Nandini In 'Ponniyin Selvan's BTS Picture

The upcoming period drama Ponniyin Selvan Part 1 is one of the most awaited films of the year. Helmed by Mani Ratnam, the movie will see a huge star cast bringing the story of the Cholas to the big screens. Among the star cast, Bollywood diva Aishwarya Rai will play the role of Queen Nandini. Recently, a behind-the-scenes picture from the film's sets surfaced on the internet that saw Aishwarya look beautiful as ever as Nandini.

A picture of Aishwarya Rai from the sets of Ponniyin Selvan is going viral on the internet. The photo hints at Aishwarya's elegant but powerful role as Nandini. In the photo, the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil star could be seen wearing a royal silk saree with heavy gold jewellery. While her makeup was on point, Aishwarya looked stunning as she tied her hair in a bun. The picture was officially shared by cinematographer Ravi Varman. Take a look at the photo here.

Ponniyin Selvan Part 1 teaser

Last month, the makers of Ponniyin Selvan released its most awaited first glimpse. The one-minute 20 seconds teaser saw massive sets that Mani Ratnam has managed to bring together for the right portrayal of the Chola dynasty. The clip further shows the entire kingdom and the Cholas' army on the battlefield. It gives a glimpse of Karthi as Vanthiyathevan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan as Queen Nandini and Trisha Krishnan as Princess Kundavai. In the end, the teaser introduced Vikram as the Chola crown prince Aditya Karikalan and other pivotal characters.

Details about Ponniyin Selvan Part 1

Ponniyin Selvan Part 1 is touted as one of the most awaited films of 2022 as it faced several delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The period drama draws inspiration from a Tamil novel of the same name. The upcoming movie will be released in two parts and the plot of PS1 is set against the backdrop of the 10th century and features the struggles and glorious power of the Chola empire. It follows the period before the son of river Kaveri, Ponniyin Selvan, who later becomes Rajaraja Chola, one of the greatest emperors in Indian history. The film is all set to hit the theatres on September 30 in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.

Image: Instagram/@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb