Aishwarya Rai's 'Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam', Other Films Featuring Big Families

Aishwarya Rai has worked in a wide range of films over the years and also been a part of several films from different languages. She has often starred in movies that depict big families. So, here are Aishwarya Rai's movies, like Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, that feature big families on-screen. Read on:

Aishwarya Rai's movies that feature big families on-screen

Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam

Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam is helmed and produced by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The film features Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn and Aishwarya Rai in key roles. The romantic-drama film is loosely adapted from a Bengali novel titled Na Hanyate, penned by Maitreyi Devi. The film received several awards and accolades for various attributes including the costumes, the songs, and the storyline. The soundtrack of the film also received widespread critical acclaim. The film revolves around a newly-married man who comes to know that his wife loves another man and depicts how he takes her to Italy to search for her love.

Aur Pyaar Ho Gaya

Directed by Rahul Rawail and produced by Sohail Maklai, this film was released in the year 1997. The Tamil romance film features Bobby Deol, Aishwarya Rai, Shammi Kapoor, Anupam Kher Nusrat, and Fateh Ali Khan in key roles. Aishwarya Rai bagged Star Screen Award for the Most Promising Newcomer. The movie narrates the story of a grandmother and grandfather who live a lavish lifestyle. The film is noted for its portrayal of a big family and it received widespread acclaim for the performances and storyline.

Kandukondain Kandukondain

Helmed by Rajiv Menon and produced by Kalaipuli S. Thanu, this romantic-drama film released in the year 2000. The movie features Mammootty, Ajith Kumar, Tabu, Aishwarya Rai, and Abbas in key roles. The movie revolves around the story of Sowmya who falls in love with an aspiring director named Manohar while her sister falls in love with another man named Srikanth. Both the sisters are disappointed when they learn about their dating and marriage. The two sisters, played by Rai and Tabu, belong to a big family.

Hamara Dil Aapke Paas Hai

This film is directed by Satish Kaushik and the co-produced by Surinder Kapoor and Boney Kapoor. It features Anil Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai, and Sonali Bendre in key roles. The film is a remake of the Telugu movie titled Pellichesukundam. The movie narrates the life story of a rape victim who is offered a stay by a man after she's thrown out of her family. Aishwarya Rai played the role of Preeti Vyas in the movie and she bagged several nominations for her performance in the flick.

