Aishwarya Rai Offers Heartfelt Tribute To Lata Mangeshkar; 'In Absolute Gratitude For You'

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar breathed her last on Sunday, 6th February. The veteran singer was in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai but there were no signs of improvement in her health and her health condition deteriorated. The singer lost her battle to COVID-19 after undergoing multiple days of treatment.

She was often referred to as the 'Queen of melody' and has lent her voice to a number of Bollywood songs for many decades. Ever since the news of her death came, several actors from the film fraternity are offering their condolences to the late singer, joining the list is actress Aishwarya Rai who recently took to her Instagram and paid tribute to the late singer.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan expresses grief on Lata Mangeshkar’s demise

On Tuesday, Actress Aishwarya Rai took to her Instagram handle and shared a photo of the late singer. She also penned an emotional note that read, “At a loss for words… Prayers for your Divine Soul to Rest in Peace, Lataji… God Bless. In absolute gratitude for you… and all your Blessings… Eternally.”

Here take a look at her post-

The late singer's fans also paid tribute to her in the comment section. The post reminded them of Mohabbatein's song Humko Humise Chura Lo, sung by Lata Mangeshkar and Udit Narayan. Revisiting the song, one of the users wrote "We love iconic ‘Humko Hami Se Chura lo’ song and her voice suited perfectly." Referring to the song's lyrics, another user wrote: “You and ‘pass aao gale se lagalo’ will always remain classic." Another user commented, “We are blessed that she has sung songs for you."While the rest of the users paid condolences to the departed soul.

For the unversed, Amitabh Bachchan and his daughter Shweta were among the first ones to reach Lata Mangeshkar’s residence after hearing the unfortunate news.

Lata Mangeshkar's Last Rites

Lata Mangeshkar's last rites were performed on Sunday at 6:30 pm at Shivaji Park in Mumbai. Prime Minister Narendra Modi came to pay his last respect to the legendary singer. From the film fraternity, several actors attended the funeral, including Ranbir Kapoor, actor Aamir Khan, actor Shraddha Kapoor, actor Vidya Balan, her husband, producer Siddharth Roy Kapur and many more. From the music industry, singer Anuradha Podwal, musician Shankar Mahadevan, among others came to pay their last respect to the departed soul.

IMAGE-TWITTER/MY_AISHWARYA/PTI