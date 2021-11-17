Aishwarya Rai Shares Pictures Of Aaradhya's 10th Birthday Celebration; Calls Her 'Angel'

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan took to her Instagram account on Wednesday to share a glimpse into her daughter, Aaradhya’s 10th birthday celebration. The party seems like it took place at Amilla Maldives Resort and Residences, as the actor added the location to the pictures she uploaded.

The pictures shared by Aishwarys also featured Abhishek Bachchan, and the trio posed together.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan gives glimpse into Aaradhya’s birthday celebration

Through the images Aishwarya Rai Bachchan posted on social media from her daughter's birthday party, it seemed like the theme for the day was pink. Aaradhya looked stunning in a baby pink gown, and stood before a massive PPT screen that read, "Happy Birthday Aaradhya." The screen had a tropical vibe, as it features leaves, flowers and a flamingo too. The first picture the actor posted was of herself, Aaradhya and Abhishek Bachchan, who also wore a shirt with a hint of pink. In the caption of the post Aishwarya mentioned that her daughter was her reason to breathe called her her life and soul. The caption read, "My Angel Aaradhya’s 10😍💖You are the reason I breathe my Darling Aaradhya💝💗YOU ARE MY LIFE… MY SOUL… I LOVE YOU UNCONDITIONALLY."

Abhishek Bachchan also posted a picture Aaradhya on his Instagram account and mentioned that she makes the world a better place. Calling her princess, he wrote, "Happy birthday princess! Like your mother says “you make the world a better place”. We love you and God bless you always." He also took to Twitter and thanked his fans and followers for showering Aaradhya with wishes on her special day and mentioned that the family was touched and humbled by the gesture. The tweet read, "Thank you for all your warm wishes for Aaradhya on her 10th birthday, yesterday. Very touched and truly humbled."

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan often heads to her social media account to share glimpses into her family life with Abhishek Bachchan and Aaradhya. The most recent picture she posted of the trio was only two weeks ago, and she expressed her love for them in the caption. She wrote, "I love you forever and beyond."

Image: Instagram/@Aishwaryaraibachchan