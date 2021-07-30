Aishwarya Rai Told 'you Remind Me Of Pa': Sonu Sood On Working With Bachchans

Sonu Sood is one of the phenomenal actors who has essayed a variety of roles in his career and won the hearts of his fans for his charitable work during the COVID-19 pandemic. After the actor became a pivotal part of an iconic movie, Jodha Akbar, he made some interesting revelations about him and Aishwarya Rai while they were on the movie sets. He even revealed how his co-star had a special nickname for him after they were cast as siblings in Jodha Akbar.

According to reports by a local news tabloid, Sonu Sood once opened up about his experience working with Aishwarya Rai and with the other Bachchan family members. During an interview held in 2013, he revealed how he observed Amitabh Bachchan depicting his dedication towards his work and rehearsing his lines on the sets. He further revealed how Aishwarya Rai was quite ‘reserved’ on sets while for her husband, Abhishek Bachchan, he stated, ‘you get what you see’.

When asked about who his favourite co-star was, he revealed how he thoroughly enjoyed working with Mr Bachchan and added how he played his father in the film, Bbuddah... Hoga Terra Baap. He further stated how Abhishek played his brother in Yuva while Aishwarya his sister in Jodhaa Akbar. Adding to it, he recalled how he had to push Amitabh Bachchan in the first scene of the movie to which he told his director, “‘How can I do this to a person I have grown up respecting?’

While sharing words of praise for Mr Bachchan, he stated how he was made for cinema and revealed how ‘He sits on the set and doesn’t go to the van and goes on rehearsing his lines’. He then added how even he used to do the same and it made him happy that he wanted to rehearse. Sonu Sood also mentioned how even he felt in every film thinking that it was his first similar to Amitabh Bachchan.

Stating further, he revealed how he used to get up in the night sometimes and began rehearsing his lines, started re-writing his dialogues and texted his director. He then revealed how Abhishek was not layered and people would 'get what they saw'. Furthermore, he made another revelation that though Aishwarya Rai was reserved in the beginning she opened up to him during a scene in Jodha Akbar after which she told him that he reminded her of her Pa. Sonu then revealed how she stilled called him ‘Bhai Sahab’ just the way she addressed him in the movie.

On the occasion of Sonu Sood’s birthday, here are some of his popular movies namely Simmba, Shootout At Wadala, Dabangg, Singh is Kinng, Arundhati, Dookudu, Vishnuvardhana, Julai, Yuva and many others. He will soon be seen in the Bollywood movie, Prithviraj which is being directed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi. He is also gearing up for the release of his Tamil action movie, Thamilarasan in which he will be featuring alongside Vijay Antony, Suresh Gopi, Remya Nambeesan and others.

