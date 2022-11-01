Aishwarya Rai's Birthday: Abhishek Bachchan Showers Love, Katrina Kaif Sends Warm Wishes

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has had huge fan following over the past several decades, ever since she began her career early by winning the Miss World 1994 pageant. As the Ponniyin Selvan-1 star celebrated her 49th birthday on November 1, her fans showered heartfelt birthday wishes. Her actor-husband Abhishek Bachchan also stole the internet with a beautiful birthday post for his ladylove.

Abhishek Bachchan never fails to shower birthday love on her actor wife, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, as he is known to take to social media often. As the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil star turned a year older on Tuesday, November 1, junior Bachchan took to his Instagram handle to share a throwback black-and-white picture of his wife.

In the photo, Aishwarya posed for a picture in a plain saree. She ditched heavy accessories and tied her hair in a braid. She sat on a wooden stool and posed with a bunch of flowers. Sharing the photo, the Dasvi actor wrote, "Happy Birthday, wifey! Love, light, peace and eternal success." Aishwarya and Abhishek tied the knot in 2007 in an intimate ceremony. They welcomed their daughter Aaradhya Bachchan in 2011.

Several celebrities reacted to the post and sent their warm wishes to Aishwarya. While Bipasha Basu wrote, "Happy birthday @aishwaryaraibachchan_arb Pretty woman," Ritiesh Deshmukh penned, "Happy Birthday Vahini - big love."

Katrina Kaif, Anushka Sharma & more send warm wishes to Aishwarya

On Aishwarya's special day, Katrina Kaif took to her IG stories and shared a heartwarming birthday wish for the Jasba star. Sharing the photo, she wrote, "Happy birthday @aishwaryaraibachchan_arb all the love light and luck to u."

On the other hand, Anushka Sharma penned, "Happy Birthday Aishwarya! Wishing you love and light always." Anushka Sharma and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan shared the screen space in the 2016 musical romance Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. The movie also starred Ranbir Kapoor in the lead role.

In her birthday wish for Aishwarya Rai, Kriti Sanon wrote, "Happy Birthday Aishwarya Ma'am! MAY THE COMING YEARS BE AS FABULOUS AND BEAUTIFUL AS YOU!! WISHING U LOVE AND HAPPINESS ALWAYS!"

