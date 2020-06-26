Aishwarya Rai's BTS Moments From Making Of Fanney Khan's 'Mohabbat' Song: Watch

The former Miss World and one of the highly celebrated leading ladies of Bollywood, Aishwarya Rai was last seen alongside the legendary actor Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao in Atul Manjrekar's Fanney Khan, which released in 2018. The musical comedy is a Hindi remake of the 2000's Belgian film titled Everybody's Famous! Aishwarya essayed the role of a sensational singer Baby Singh, who gets tired of her life and is in a desperate need for a break in Fanney Khan.

One of the Aishwarya Rai's songs from the Atul Manjrekar directorial, titled Mohabbat, was loved by the masses as the song featured her in a never-seen-before avatar of a sensational singer. The peppy and upbeat number is sung the prolific playback singer Sunidhi Chauhan while its music is composed by Tanisk Bagchi with lyrics penned by Irshad Kamil. The music video of Mohabbat begins with Baby Singh's dialogue "Haazir hai husn, Ishq ki mehfil mein aaj phir haazir hai husn", marking her entry on the stage. Aishwarya as Baby nails the lip-syncs to the lyrics of the song along with her killer moves. While the song was lauded by her fans, check out the making of Mohabbat's video which will give you an idea of what went behind the scenes to create the music video of the peppy track:

Watch full music video of 'Mohabbat' below

About 'Fanney Khan'

The musical comedy Fanney Khan marked the directorial debut of Atul Manjrekar in Bollywood. The film was jointly produced by three big banners including T-Series Films, Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra Pictures, and Anil Kapoor Films & Communication Network. The story of the film revolves around a middle-aged father of a young and aspiring teenage girl whom he constantly encourages to be a singer. However, things go havier after he kidnaps a famous singer to make way for his daughter to become a soloist. Although the film overall received a thumbs up from film critics, it could not perform well at the box office.

Meanwhile, on the career front, Aishwarya Rai will next be seen in an upcoming Tamil-language historical drama titled Ponniyin Selvan. The film is both written and directed by the renowned filmmaker Mani Ratnam and is an adaptation of a fictional novel of the same name by Kalki Krishnamurthy. Ponniyin Selvan is slated to release next year, in 2021.

