Aishwarya Rai's Fans Discover Her New Lookalike Aashita, Call Her Resemblance 'uncanny'

Actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has many lookalikes on the Internet and one such star Aashita Singh is stealing the limelight with her videos on Instagram. Aashita’s Instagram is full of pictures and videos where she is seen recreating movies scenes and lip-syncing to popular songs. Recently, she shared a video where she was seen lip-syncing the song Teri Meri and fans got confused and mistakenly took her as Aishwarya Rai in the comment section.

Aishwarya Rai's lookalike Aashita Singh receives love from fans

One of the users who was awestruck by her beauty wrote, “Omg ash you locking so gorgeous.” Another user who took her as Aishwarya Rai wrote, “Wo wo beauty look Aish.” A third user chimed in and wrote, “ Nice look Aish di.” Aashita also often makes Reels duets with a Salman Khan's lookalike, Vikram Singh Rajput. Recently, they recreated the song Aaja Shaam Hone Aai from Maine Pyaar Kiya. Their followers left compliments in the comments section. "Wow would say, wrote one. "My dream of seeing Salman and Aishwarya Rai together has finally been fulfilled. Please make a video on Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam dialogues," asked another.

Previously, in February a US-based Pakistani beauty blogger Aamna Imran was discovered online for her videos as well. Speaking to Hindustan Times, Aamna had said it was her honour to be compared to Aishwarya. She revealed that she grew up watching her movies such as Mohabbatein (2000) and Devdas (2002), and have always had a special place in her heart for the actor. She further confessed that from Asia and Africa to Europe and America, several people were congratulating her while she is still in a shock to know about her uncanny similarities.

Previously, models and TikTok users such as Manasi Naik, Mahlagha Jaberi, and Ammuzz Amrutha were also dubbed Aishwarya's lookalikes. Last year, Amrutha had gone viral for her TikTok videos, in which she recreated Aishwarya's iconic looks. Meanwhile, on the work front, Aishwarya was last seen in Fanney Khan with Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao. She will next be seen in Mani Ratnam’s directorial film Ponniyin Selvan.

IMAGE: PTI/AASHITARATHORE/Instagram

