Aishwarya Rai’s Film 'Khakee' Jukebox; Check Out The Best Songs From The Film

Khakee is directed by Rajkumar Santoshi and tells the story of DCP who is tasked to bring an alleged terrorist to Mumbai. However, things take a take when he finds out that one of the cops in his team is rogue. The movie stars Akshay Kumar, Aishwariya Rai, Amitabh Bachchan, and Ajay Devgn in lead roles.

The movie is among the top cop movies in Bollywood and was also a big hit. Ajay Devgan and Akshay Kumar appeared on screen together after 10 years in this film. The movie is popular for its story, cast and its music. Check out the songs from the film below.

Wada Raha

The artists involved in this song are Shreya Ghoshal and Arnab Chakraborty. Wada Raha is popular for its lyrics and melody. The song also has a deep meaning.

Aisa Jadoo

The artist who sang this song is Sunidhi Chauhan. She also earned a nomination at the Zee Cine Award for Best Playback Singer and also the Zee Cine Award for Best Track of the Year. The song is popular for its lyrics and Sunidhi's angelic voice.

Youn Hi Tum Mujhse Pyar Karte Raho

The artists involved in this song are Shreya Ghoshal and Sonu Nigam. Both are popular for their musical prowess. The song is also popular because of their collaboration.

Dil dooba

The artists involved in this song are Shreya Ghoshal and Sonu Nigam. They have several popular collaborations in the movie's jukebox. The song was iconic upon its release and is still considered to be popular even today.

Mere Maula Karam Ho Karam

The artists involved in this song are Kailash Kher and Richa Sharma. This song has melancholy tones in it. It is also popular for its lyrics.

