Aishwarya Rai's Lookalike Sets Internet Ablaze; Netizens Stunned By Uncanny Resemblance

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is one of the most beloved actors in the entire film society. The actor began her career by winning the Miss World 1994 pageant and later made her acting debut in 1997. Over the years, fans have come across many of the actor's doppelgangers. Now, another lookalike of the actor is taking the internet by storm with her uncanny resemblance to the Dhoom 2 star stunning netizens.

An Instagram user named Aashita Singh has been trending on the internet largely for one of her reels The influencer enjoys a following of over 250 thousand million and often posts reels and pictures. However, one of her reels caught the attention of millions as netizens found an uncanny resemblance to the Guru star.

Singh shared a short video, in which she could be seen revealing her favourite emoji. She wore a printed orange-coloured top and left her hair open. Netizens dropped thousands of comments on the Instagram reel mentioning how she looks like Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. An IG user wrote, "Looking like Ashwariya rai," while another penned, "Aishwarya pro max." An IG user also wrote, "U look like Aishwarya rai Bachhan," while another asked her to recreate Aishwarya's look from the 2002 film Devdas in which the actor played the role of Paro. The user wrote, "Hi aashita... Most wanted demand from you... To see you in the same look of aishwarya in devdas in our bengali white red saree attire .. Red bindi and sindoor....... Will be so happy, if you can fulfill this demand (sic)." The reel currently has over 27 million views. Watch the video here.

On Aishwarya Rai's work front

Aishwarya Rai was last seen playing the lead role in the 2018 film Fanney Khan. Now, the actor is all set to portray the role of Princess Nandini in Mani Ratnam's magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan Part 1. The film is one of the most awaited projects of the year, which will see Vikram as the Chola crown prince Aditya Karikalan. The movie will follow the period before the son of river Kaveri, Ponniyin Selvan, who later is known as Rajaraja Chola, one of the greatest emperors in history. The film is all set to hit the theatres on September 30 in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.

(Image:@aashitarathore/Instagram/PTI)