Aishwarya Rai: Jazbaa, Raavan And Other Films That Failed To Impress Movie-goers

Aishwarya Rai, who debuted in the entertainment industry with Mani Ratnam's Iruvar, has come a long way. In a career spanning more than two decades, she has worked with some of the stalwarts of Indian cinema and has delivered some empowering and inspiring acting performances. But among the 50 movies under her belt, some films have failed to achieve the big box office number. Here are some movies of Aishwarya Rai, that failed to impress the audience and were a box office debacle.

Aishwarya Rai's movies that failed to impress the audience

Jazbaa (2015)

The movie marked the return of Rai to films after a hiatus of five years. While the audience and her fans were ecstatic to see her back on-screen, the happiness was short-lived, as upon release the movie was highly criticised for its thin plotline and unimpressive performance from the lead actors. According to Box Office India, the movie, collected about Rs 22 crores at the box office and was declared a box office failure.

Raavan (2010)

The movie marked the reunion of Aishwarya Rai with her mentor Mani Ratnam. The film, starring Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai and Vikram in the lead, is a modern-day retelling of the epic tale- Ramayana. Released in 2010, the movie reportedly collected about Rs 28 crores at the box office, making it an unsuccessful project.

Action Replayy (2010)

The movie, starring Akshay Kumar, Aishwarya Rai and Aditya Roy Kapur in the lead, is a romantic drama set in the 1970s. Directed by Vipul Amrutlal Shah, the movie was panned by the critics and audience alike, for its wafer-thin plot and unimpressive performances by its lead. According to Box office India, the movie collected Rs 28 crores at the box office and was declared a box office debacle.

Fanney Khan (2018)

The movie, starring Anil Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai and Rajkummar Rao in the lead, narrates the tale of an aspiration singer who quenches to make it big in the music industry. Directed by debutant Atul Manjrekar, the movie was reportedly adapted from Dutch film, Everybody's Famous. According to Box Office India, the movie, collected about Rs 10 crores at the box office.

Guzaarish (2010)

The movie, starring Aishwarya Rai and Hrithik Roshan in the lead, narrated the heart-wrenching tale of a magician and his nurse. Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the movie was lauded by the critics but failed to impress the movie-goers. According to Box Office India, the movie collected about Rs 29 crores making it a box office failure.

