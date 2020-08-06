Aishwarya Rai's Movies Over The Years That Were Trendsetters

Aishwariya Rai is among the top actors of Bollywood. The former miss world has worked in several popular films now and has often shown us her peak acting skills. Take a look at Aishwarya Rai’s movies which were highly influential among the audiences and were a trendsetter.

Josh

The movie stars Shahrukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and Chandrachur Singh. This is the only movie where the diva appeared onscreen with Chandrachur Singh. The movie was released in the year 2000 and is directed by Mansoor Khan.

Devdas

Devdas is a 2002 romantic drama directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The movie stars Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and Madhuri Dixit in lead roles. The story revolves around Devdas’ life, which spirals downward after his wealthy family prohibits him from marrying the woman he is in love with. He then alleviates his pain by consuming alcohol.

Jodhaa Akbar

Jodhaa Akbar is a 2008 film directed by Ashutosh Gowarikar. The movie stars Aishwarya Rai and Hrithik Roshan as Jodha and Akbar respectively. The movie tells the story of Jodha, who is a fiery Rajput princess who is obliged to marry Mughal Emperor Akbar for political reasons. Eventually, they develop mutual respect and love for each other.

Guzaarish

Guzaarish tells the story of a former magician Ethan, who is a quadriplegic. He files a petition for euthanasia. His protege, Omar, a young magic enthusiast, convinces Ethan to pass on his legacy to him. The movie is directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and gives a strong message on euthanasia and the amount of physical and mental trauma a patient goes through.

Dhoom: 2

Dhoom 2 is a 2006 action film and the sequel to the 2004 film. The movie is directed by Sanjay Gadhvi and stars Hrithik Roshan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and Abhishek Bachchan in lead roles. The story revolves around a notorious Mr A, a fearless thief, who steals valuable artefacts and teams up with the girl he is attracted to but cannot trust. The Dhoom series has always packed a lot of action but this second instalment in the franchise was special because of the cast and plot.

Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam

Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam is a 1999 romantic drama directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The movie stars Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Salman Khan and Ajay Devgn in lead roles. Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam is amongst the top romantic films of the 90s. From Aish’s makeover to her incredible acting skills, the movie is popular for the number of unprecedented acting skills Rai brought on screen.

