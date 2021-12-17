Ajay Devgn And Boman Irani Announce A Wrap For 'Runway 34' In A Hilarious Way, Watch

Ajay Devgn, who is currently gearing up for the release of his next film Runway 34, took to social media to announce its wrap in a hilarious and unique way with his co-star Boman Irani. The duo was accompanied by their team as they announced the film had wrapped up its shoot. An interesting fact about the film is that Devgn is also directing and producing it. The film will release on the big screen on April 29, 2022.

Ajay Devgn and Boman Irani announce wrap up of Runway 34

The camera initially focussed on Ajay Devgn and Boman Irani, who exclaimed with excitement, "Runway 34, It's a wrap", as the entire cast and crew of the film slowly made their way into the frame. The hilarious part about the video was that the entire team had a wrap in their hand and began eating it after Devgn and Irani's announcement. The duo then came close to the camera again and said "wrap" as they pointed at the food in their hands. Devgn wrote in the caption of the clip, "We took flight food too seriously! #Runway34 - it's a wrap See you at the movies."

Apart from Devgn, the film will also see Amitabh Bachchan, Angira Dhar, Boman Irani, Aakanksha Singh and others in pivotal roles. Devgn has been very active on social media during the journey of his film and often shared behind the scenes glimpses for his fans and followers. In a recent post he shared, he was seen wielding the camera for a change, instead of acting in front of it. Before the camera, stood Amitabh Bachchan in a serious avatar and the actor wrote, "My kind of selfie... #Runway34."

Ajay Devgn on the work front

The actor recently clocked 30 years in the Bollywood film industry and is currently awaiting the release of SS Rajamouli's RRR, which will mark his first collaboration with the director. He will also be seen in Maidaan, Raid 2, and Thank God. The actor most recently took on a role in Sooryavanshi alongside Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, and Ranveer Singh. In the film itself, the actor, who appeared as Inspector Bajirao Singham hinted at an upcoming Singham 3. He then recently took to social media with a cryptic post and fans wondered if he was shooting for the film. He posted a glimpse of the scene from Sooryavanshi and wrote, "If you know, you know," and added a winking emoticon.

(Image: Instagram/@ajaydevgn)