Ajay Devgn And Kajol Mark Son Yug's Birthday Wish Special Posts; 'best Part Of Life...'

Star couple Ajay Devgn and Kajol penned special posts on social media to wish their son Yug on his 12th birthday today, September 13. While the Runway 34 star mentioned that the 'best part' of his life is to grow up with Yug, Kajol shared an adorable glimpse with his little one. For the unversed, Kajol and Ajay tied the knot in 1999 following which they welcomed daughter Nysa in 2003 and Yug was born the year 2010.

Ajay Devgn and Kajol mark son Yug's birthday with special posts

Taking to her Instagram handle on Tuesday, September 13, Kajol shared a picture of her hugging Yug as they posed on a boat. In the caption, she mentioned, "Click as many pictures as you can of all the happy times ….Because….. u need them for birthday posts of course ;) Happy happy birthday to the smile of my heart.. may u always have this much glee in ur smile!"

On the other hand, Ajay dropped a candid glimpse alongside Yug as they posed against a picturesque backdrop. Wishing his son, the actor wrote, "The best part of life is ‘growing’ up with you. And, doing all the father-son things we pack into a day. Watching a show, exercising together, chatting, taking a walk."

More on Ajay and Kajol's work front

Ajay will be seen alongside Akshaye Khanna, Shriya Saran, Rajat Kapoor, and Ishita Dutta in Drishyam 2, which is set to hit theatres on November 18. On the other hand, Kajol will be seen in Disney+ Hotstar's show The Good Wife - Pyaar, Kanoon, Dhoka. Directed by Suparn Verma, the show will see Kajol take on the role of a lawyer. Lastly, she has Salaam Venky in the pipeline.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @KAJOL)