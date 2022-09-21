Ajay Devgn & Sidharth Malhotra's 'Thank God' In Trouble; MP Min Seeks Ban, Writes To Govt

Bollywood actors Ajay Devgn and Sidharth Malhotra are all set to share screen space for the first time in the upcoming film Thank God. The movie will see Devgn's Chitragupta decide if Malhotra 'will go to hell or heaven'. While the movie is still a few weeks away from its release, it has fallen into some troubles. After a complaint was filed against the film in Uttar Pradesh, MP's education minister Vishwas Sarang penned a letter to the Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur to ban the upcoming movie.

Madhya Pradesh's education minister Vishwas Sarang recently took to his official Twitter handle to share the letter that he had penned to Union Minister Anurag Thakur regarding Ajay Devgn and Sidharth Malhotra's Thank God. The minister drew Thakur's attention to the recently released trailer of Thank God and mentioned that the film has an inappropriate depiction of the Hindu deity Chitragupta, who accompanies the God of death Yama, as per Hindu mythology.

In his letter, Sarang mentioned that many filmmakers in the past few years have made objectionable comments on Hindu deities and have shown improper scenes. He further added that Thank God trailer saw Devgn portraying Chitragupta, who is surrounded by "half-naked" women, making objectionable remarks. Due to these remarks, the film has hurt the sentiments of the entire Hindu society which is why there is a lot of anger against the movie. Sarang further requested the Union Minister to prevent hurting the sentiments of the Hindu society and stop the broadcast of the movie.

Thank God faces legal trouble

Earlier this month, a UP-based advocate Himanshu Srivastava filed a complaint and demanded from the court for summoning and punishing the cast and makers of the film. Revealing the reason behind the complaint, Srivastava stated, "The film is scheduled to release on October 25, its trailer has been released in which our Lord Chitragupta is depicted wrongly in the film." "Seeing and hearing this has caused us great pain and suffering. These people have filmed such a scene for cheap popularity and deliberately created a ruckus. Attempts have been made to hurt religious sentiments," he added.

