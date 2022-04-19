Ajay Devgn Announces Next Project 'Bholaa' With Tabu; Reveals 2023 Release Date

Ajay Devgn is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Runway 34, in which he will not only take on the lead role but will also direct and be a co-producer. The actor has now announced his next project titled Bholaa, which will be the remake of the 2019 Karthi-starrer Tamil hit Kaithi. Several fans and followers took to the comments section of his post and expressed their excitement about the upcoming film, which will release in 2023.

Ajay Devgn next project

The actor took to his social media account on April 19 and has some exciting news to share with his fans and followers. He released a statement as he announced his next venture titled 'Bholaa', which will be helmed by Dharmendra Sharma. He mentioned that he was 'proud' to make the announcement as he wrote, "Proudly announcing my next venture Bholaa, releasing on March 30th, 2023." Several fans took to the comments section and extended their best wishes as the actor announced his next venture. He also penned down a statement about the same as he wrote-

"Excited to share with all of you Bholaa, the official remake of the Tamil super hit Kaithi, that has Tabu and me in the lead. Will release worldwide on March 30th, 2023. The action-drama is directed by Dharmendra Sharma."

Have a look at Ajay Devgn's statement here-

Ajay Devgn in Runway 34

Runway 34 is scheduled to hit the big screens on April 29, 2022 and fans can't wait to see the ensemble cast on the silver screen. Apart from Ajay Devgn, the film will feature Rakul Preet Singh, Amitabh Bachchan, Boman Irani, Aakanksha Singh, Angira Dhar and many others. The makers recently released the second trailer of the film which piqued fans' interest in its release. The short clip saw Vikrant Khanna, played by Devgn in a legal battle as he is questioned by Amitabh Bachchan's character after his aircraft was on the verge of crashing. The intense trailer gave fans a glimpse inside the legal battle that commences when the 'saviour becomes the culprit'.

Watch the Runway 34 trailer here-

Image: Instagram/@ajaydevgn, @tabutiful