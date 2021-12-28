Ajay Devgn Asks To 'spot The Difference' With Collage Involving Son Yug; Netizens Reply

Ajay Devgn has been one of the few actors who has showcased his directorial skills as well. The actor is all set to do so again with his film Runway 34. While the Singham star has shown his affinity towards filmmaking, it seems his son Yug, too is interested in the camera.

Ajay took to social media to post an interesting photo of himself vis-a-vis his son. Both seemed to be fascinated by what they witnessed on the other side of the lens.

Ajay Devgn shares a collage with his son Yug on Instagram

Ajay Devgn dropped a collage involving his son Yug on Tuesday. In the upper half was a photo of Ajay looking into a film camera, and in the lower half, Yug could be seen looking through the lens in a similar manner.

The 52-year-old was in the get-up of a pilot in the snap. That showed that it was a photo taken on the sets of Runway 34, which he is directing, a film releasing next year. He asked fans to 'spot the difference.'

Netizens were up for the task. Some wrote that the moment was almost the same, except that the age and the camera were different. Some mentioned Yug's smile and focus as some of the differences of the photo.

Many wrote that there was no difference, and that there were 'ditto copy' of each other. Another comment was, 'like father, like son.' One fan wondered if the kid was ready to follow in Ajay's footsteps in becoming an actor.

It is not the first time when Yug's love for the camera has come through in his parents' posts. One example of it was when he had turned photographer for Kajol and Ajay Devgn, and the DDLJ actor has given picture courtesy to their son.

Ajay had previously made a special mention to the camera on Teacher's Day, sharing that he had learnt something new everytime he had gone behind it.

Ajay's Instagam handle is filled with posts for his son, right from birthday wishes, his excitement for bikes as well as nature, coming up in them.