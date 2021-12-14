Ajay Devgn Begins Shoot For 'Singham 3'? Fans Intrigued As Actor Drops Hint

Ajay Devgn is all set to return to the big screen as Inspector Bajirao Singham in Rohit Shetty's cop drama Singham 3. The movie will be the third installment in the Singham franchise and the fifth movie of Shetty's Cop Universe. Devgn dropped a hint that he had kickstarted the shoot of Singham 3 as he recently took to his Instagram and shared a photo of himself in his police costume. As Devgn shared the photo, fans speculated that it was his look from Singham 3.

Ajay Devgn shares a glimpse of his look from Singham 3

Ajay Devgn took to his social media account on Tuesday and shared a photo of himself in his police costume with the badge of Bajirao Singham. As the actor shared the photo, he wrote, "If you know, you know," with a wink emoji. As soon as he shared the photo, fans flooded the comments section of the post and speculated that it was Ajay's look from Singham 3.

Meanwhile, Ajay was recently seen reprising his role as Bajirao Singham in Rohit Shetty's movie Sooryavanshi starring Akshay Kumar as ATS chief DCP Veer Sooryavanshi. The movie features Katrina Kaif as the female lead and Ranveer Singh also reprises his role as Simmba from the franchise's previous films. The movie broke several pandemic box-office records and was the first Bollywood movie in over two years that collected 100 plus crore in box office collections.

On the work front, Ajay Devgn will next be seen in an extended cameo role in the period drama film RRR directed by S.S Rajamouli. The movie will also star N. T. Rama Rao Jr., Ram Charan and Alia Bhatt in lead roles and is set for a theatrical release on January 7, 2022. The actor will also be headlining the cast of the drama thriller Runway 34 alongside Amitabh Bachchan and Rakul Preet Singh.

He will next be seen in the biographical sports film Maidaan based on the golden era of Indian football and Devgn will play the role of football coach Syed Abdul Rahim. Syed Abdul Rahim is recognised as the architect of modern Indian football. The movie is set to release on June 3, 2022.

Image: Instagram/@ajaydevgn