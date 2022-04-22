Ajay Devgn Defends Endorsing Vimal Elaichi Post Akshay Controversy; 'It's Personal Choice'

Actor Akshay Kumar who is known to deliver power-packed performances with his outstanding films every year, recently made headlines after he collaborated with Vimal Elaichi for their advertisement commercial. Soon after the actor's association with the company surfaced online in the new commercial, fans started sharing their discontentment.

Soon after Akshay, Ajay Devgn faced heat for endorsing the brand. Actor Ajay Devgn, who has a long association with the brand, recently opened up about being a part of Vimal ambassador. During recent promotions for his upcoming film Runway 34, Ajay was asked about the brand endorsement.

Ajay Devgn talks about association with Vimal

As per an Indian Express, Ajay Devgn termed it as a personal choice and said that when one does something, then that person also looks at the harmful perspectives of it.

"Somethings are harmful, some are not," said Devgn. The actor further added that he would say about it without naming things as he doesn't want to promote it. According to the actor, he was doing an elaichi commercial. "What I feel is more than advertisements, if certain things are so wrong, then they should not be sold," opined Ajay Devgn.

Earlier on Thursday, Akshay, who is known for promoting healthy living and fitness brands, issued a statement on social media seeking apology. He apologised to his beloved fans for signing an ad deal with a brand linked to tobacco. In his apology, Akshay wrote, “I am sorry. I would like to apologise to you, all my fans and well-wishers. Your reaction over the past few days has deeply affected me."

"While I have not and will not endorse tobacco, I respect the outpouring of your feelings in light of my association with Vimal Elaichi. With all humility, I step back. I have decided to contribute the entire endorsement fee towards a worthy cause. The brand might continue airing the ads till the legal duration of the contract that is binding upon me, but I promise to be extremely mindful in making my future choices. In return, I shall forever continue to ask for your love and wishes."

IMAGE: Instagram/BuddhaMJadav/jayDevgn