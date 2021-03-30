Ajay Devgn Denies Involvement In Viral Delhi Brawl Video; Calls It 'baseless'

Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn, on Monday evening, took to his social media handle and shared a brief tweet to give a clarification about his involvement in the viral Delhi brawl video. In the tweet, shared on March 29, the actor shut down the claims and added that a doppelganger of him 'seems to have got into trouble'. While addressing the online reports speculating that the actor was involved in it, he rubbished them and called them 'baseless'.

Ajay Devgn on Delhi brawl video:

Meanwhile, the 51-year-old actor's team had also shared a statement of his spokesperson, on social media, which read, "After the promotion of Tanhaji-The Unsung Warrior in January 2020, actor-filmmaker Ajay Devgn has not visited Delhi. All these videos and media shares of the brawl involving him outside a Delhi pub are absolutely baseless and untrue. We request news agencies and people to please stop sharing fake news that could hurt the reputation of an actor. Note that Mr Devgn has been in Mumbai the entire time shooting for Maidaan, MayDay and Gangubai Kathiawadi and he hasn’t set foot in the capital in 14 months. Request all media to please cross-check before putting out anything".

Details of Delhi brawl video

The concerned video here is of a brawl caught on camera at Delhi's Aerocity mall. A quarrel broke out between two groups, on March 26's night, in the mall. One of the men, wearing a white shirt, has been being mistaken for the Singham actor.

On the other hand, as per Hindustan Times, about 15-20 men ( a few wearing masks) were seen hurling abuses, punching and assaulting each other. The feud began when the two men left a restaurant after dinner, and one’s vehicle accidentally hit another’s in the parking lot. A senior police officer told the publication that a passerby had informed the police control room about the matter. The police had registered a case under sections of affray and other relevant sections for violation of coronavirus protocols. Those nabbed were identified as Taranjit Singh (31) and Naveen Kumar (29).

